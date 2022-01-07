My Coffee Blend

Buffalo-based chef Smita Chutke (featured in Spree May 2021) was recently invited to acclaimed New York City restaurant Eleven Madison Park to demonstrate her original universal spice blends, Meat Spice #999 and Veggie Spice #111.Chutke’s move to Buffalo from New York City ten years ago inspired her to share Indian cuisine with the community, in part to help clear up misunderstandings surrounding it. She hosted cooking socials in her home, eventually offering classes through Williamsville Community Education. Chutke is mindful of the idea that spices should never overwhelm; her blends are made from scratch every week without salt or artificial ingredients. The concentrated blends are sold in small packs to maintain freshness and quality and are available for purchase at smitacookery.com. Eleven Madison Park was voted World’s Best Restaurant by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2017, rated four stars by the New York Times, and three stars by the Michelin Guide. Its main dining room tasting menu consists of entirely plant-based dishes.

