The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Thunder (13-26) are losers of four straight games, including their most recent matchup against the Denver Nuggets. Franchise player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has struggled recently, averaging just 15.5 points on 31.3% shooting during the losing streak. Meanwhile, the Wizards (20-20) enter off a win against the Orlando Magic. Bradley Beal leads the team in scoring with 24 points a game.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO