Tom Brady weighs in after Antonio Brown claims former team covered up injury

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was mum on Thursday when asked to discuss again the ongoing saga between the organization and former wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brady supported his former teammate throughout the week expressing compassion and empathy. But on Thursday, the 7-time Super Bowl Champion struck a measured tone and kept the focus on the Buccaneers' future.

“I think there’s a lot of personal — obviously — feelings,” Brady told reporters. “I don’t think it’s really a week to discuss it though.”

Brown claimed on Wednesday, following his bizarre mid-game exit on Sunday, that he left because head coach Bruce Arians tried to force him to play despite a documented injury. Arians has denied the claim, noting Brown made the conscious decision to participate in the game.

Arians added that the apparent sideline spat with Brown resulted from the lack of targets for the former all-pro receiver.

“He was very upset at halftime about who was getting targeted — got that calmed down, players took care of that,” Arians said. “It started again on the sideline, we called for the personnel group he has played in the entire game, he refused to go in in the game.”

Yet Brown, whose contract was formally terminated by Tampa Bay on Thursday, said in a letter through his attorney that he “relented to pressure” and played through the pain of his injury until he couldn’t go any longer.

"I took a seat on the sideline and my coach came up to me, very upset, and shouted, 'What's wrong with you? What's wrong with you?' I told him, 'It's my ankle.' But he knew that. It was well-documented, and we had discussed it.”

“He then ordered me to get on the field. I said, 'Coach, I can't.' He didn't call for medical attention,” Brown continued. “Instead, he shouted at me, 'YOU'RE DONE!' while he ran his finger across his throat. Coach was telling me that if I didn't play hurt, then I was done with the Bucs."

The 33-year-old added that he received MRI’s and will undergo ankle surgery. However, Tampa Bay said in a statement that team medical personnel had evaluated and cleared Brown to play in Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium.

“While Antonio did receive treatment on his ankle and was listed on the injury report the week leading up to last Sunday's game, he was cleared to play by our medical team prior to the start of the game and at no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play.” the statement read.

“We have attempted, multiple times throughout this week, to schedule an evaluation by an outside orthopedic specialist, yet Antonio has not complied. Maintaining the health and wellness of our players is of the utmost importance to our organization.”

