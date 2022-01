China’s space agency says its space station was forced to take evasive action on two occasions this year in order to avoid being struck by satellites operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. In a report to the United Nations (UN) Committee on the Peaceful Use of Outer Space, Chinese officials claimed the Starlink satellites “constituted dangers to the life or health of astronauts aboard the China Space Station,” and urged the body to remind the US of its responsibilities in orbit.

