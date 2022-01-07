Missing Jacksonville 6-year-old child found under trailer near where he was reported missing, is safe

Related
Man accused of shooting 2 Georgia deputies wanted
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is looking for a man accused of shooting two deputies in south Georgia.
GBI: Man wanted in shooting of 2 Georgia deputies, $5,000 reward offered
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A manhunt is underway following the shooting of two law enforcement officers in south Georgia. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Tyler Keith Henderson is wanted in connection the shooting of two Thomas County Sheriff’s Office deputies. A blue alert was issued following the shooting. Officials said the shooting […]
Gotcha! Court upholds firing of LAPD officers who played ‘Pokemon Go’ instead of responding to robbery
A California appellate court upheld the 2017 firing of two Los Angeles Police Department officers after they ignored a robbery in favor of playing Pokémon Go.
Women charged with felony after glitter thrown at man during argument
Two women accused of going to a man's Florida apartment and throwing glitter at him during an argument are facing a felony charge, police said.
Harmony Montgomery’s mother: Officials ‘dropped the ball’
The mother of New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery brought concerns about her daughter's safety to police and child welfare workers before a missing person case was opened in late December, she said.
New Mexico woman arrested after allegedly leaving newborn in dumpster
The 18-year-old faces attempted murder charges.
16-year-old girl dies in late night Birmingham shooting
Birmingham police need your help to find the person or persons who shot and killed two people, including a 16-year-old girl who was caught in the crossfire.
ALEA: Kidnapped Georgia teen recovered in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A teen kidnapped from Georgia has been recovered in Alabama. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the 16-year-old was kidnapped from Clayton County, Ga. and recovered in Montgomery, Ala. Officials have identified the suspect responsible for kidnapping the teen as Ronald Rodas, age 41, of Louisiana. The teen’s […]
Craven County Sheriff’s Office looking for teen they say was abducted, likely in Virginia
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teen they said has been abducted. Olivia Venters, 15, was last seen at 3 a.m. Sunday with her boyfriend, Tripp Wynne, 15, and his mother, Rebecca Lynn Caton, 35. Officials said Caton was last seen driving a 2005 […]
Three dead, four wounded when gunmen open fire inside Juarez bar
Three men are dead and four others suffered gunshot wounds after gunmen opened fire inside a Central Juarez bar on Sunday, police in that Mexican border city said.
4 people, including infant, survive helicopter crash in Pennsylvania
A medical helicopter crashed Tuesday in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia, with four people on board including an infant all expected to survive, authorities said.
Man accused of killing Mobile police officer sentenced on federal gun charges
The man accused of killing Mobile police officer Sean Tuder three years ago this month, Marco Perez, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on federal gun charges.
Police locate gun in student’s backpack at Opelika High School
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika High School student is in police custody after a gun was located in the student’s backpack after an altercation Monday, January 10th. “During a class change at Opelika High School, there was an altercation between two students. After an investigation by OHS Administrators and OPD School Resource Officers, a […]
Police search for Harmony Montgomery at her last home
Authorities searched the last known residence of Harmony Montgomery on Saturday to investigate the disappearance of the New Hampshire girl, who vanished in 2019 at age 5 but was not reported missing until late last year.
Hate crimes trial in Arbery killing will put racism up front
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Sentenced to life in prison for murder, the three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery will soon stand trial on federal hate crimes charges in which jurors will have to decide whether the slaying of the running Black man was motivated by racism. More News from WRBL The sentences […]
Autopsy finds no drug use, foul play in Bob Saget’s death; 911 audio released
The report states that Saget was expected to check out Sunday and his family had been unable to get ahold of him.
Parents helplessly watch train speed off with their baby on board
A baby in Germany has been reunited with its parents after they watched in horror as it speed off on a train without them on board, police said Monday.
Three people dead after Sunday morning structure fire in Pitt County
BELL ARTHUR, N.C. (WNCT) — An early Sunday morning structure fire in Bell Arthur left three people dead, officials said. Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris said the fire happened in a doublewide mobile home behind a house in the 2400 block of Nichols Road. The Red Oak Fire Department responded to the call at […]
Man rescued after 4 hours on top of Charlotte electrical tower
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said up to 20,000 people in south Charlotte were without power Sunday during an effort to save a man’s life. Officers said a man climbed 85 feet to the top of an energized electrical tower off Woodlawn Road and Nations Crossing Road. It took negotiators nearly four […]
Pilot rescued moments before crashed plane hit by train in California
A pilot was hospitalized after crashing a small plane onto railroad tracks in California on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
