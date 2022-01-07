ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Pivoting’: Meet the Women of Fox’s Comedy About Sisterhood & Grief

By Damian Holbrook, TV Insider
 4 days ago

Three Long Island besties are making major life changes after cancer takes their friend...

‘Pivoting’ Preview: Who’s In It, What’s It About, and When Does it Air?

Fox’s new comedy Pivoting is set to premiere on January 9, 2022 with Maggie Q (Designated Survivor, Nikita) Ginnifer Goodwin (Once Upon a Time, Why Women Kill), and Eliza Coupe (Future Man, Happy Endings) in starring role. The series will move to its regular Thursdays at 9:30pm ET/PT time slot on January 13th and will air following new episodes of Call Me Kat season two.
Check out Fox’s new show ‘Pivoting’ this Sunday

Bad decisions can lead to great times. In Fox’s “Pivoting” three women are determined to live their best lives. No matter how much trouble it gets them into. Sometimes you just gotta switch things up a little. Or even a lot!. And on the new Fox comedy...
Fox’s New Sitcom ‘Pivoting’ Comes at a Particularly Timely Moment: TV Review

COVID-19 doesn’t seem to exist in the world of “Pivoting,” but it doesn’t have to for the show’s premise to ring true to life as we now know it. While the idea of seizing the day is nothing new, reevaluating your life and direction in light of a loved one’s death is, to say the least, a pretty relatable concept right now. For creator Liz Astrof to tackle that scenario, not to mention through a comedic lens, is a sharp and timely idea for a series, even if it’s not entirely clear what that series could look like further down the line.
Ginnifer Goodwin
Grief heals with a dash of humor in Fox's 'Pivoting'

There’s nothing like death to turn your life inside out as three friends in the new dark comedy “Pivoting” learn the hard way. The Fox sitcom, which premiered Sunday, finds the three survivors of a Long Island friend group picking up the pieces after the death of the fourth. Sarah (Maggie Q) leaves her wildly successful medical career to find joy working at a grocery store, Amy (Eliza Coupe) recommits to being a better ― or at least present — mom and Jodie (Ginnifer Goodwin) soaks up the attention from her personal trainer that she’s not getting from her husband.
Pivoting: Season Two? Has the FOX Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Pivoting TV show stars Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin, Maggie Q, Tommy Dewey, JT Neal, and Marcello Reyes. Set in a small, middle-class Long Island town, the story follows three women who’ve been best friends since childhood. They’re coping with the death of the fourth member of their group. When faced with the reality that life is short, these three ladies decide to pivot. Amy (Coupe) is the fearless producer of a local cooking show who decides to become a better parent to her kids and spouse to her husband (Dewey). Jodie (Goodwin) is a stay-at-home mom of three in a loveless marriage who decides to get in shape with her hot 27-year-old trainer (Neal). Meanwhile, Sarah (Q) is a stressed and recently divorced doctor who wants to simplify her life so she begins working as a grocery store employee. For all three of these women, the untimely and heartbreaking death of their friend serves as the wake-up call they didn’t know they needed.
Pivoting Review: Fox's New Charmer Finds Laughs in the Grieving Process

Are network sitcoms making a comeback? Not too long ago, things looked dire for the genre — NBC didn’t even bother to put a single comedy on its fall primetime lineup — but CBS’ Ghosts, ABC’s Abbott Elementary and NBC’s Grand Crew have proven to be reliable sources of laughs already this season. And that hot streak continues with Fox’s newcomer Pivoting (premiering this Sunday at 8:30/7:30c; I’ve seen the first three episodes), a low-key hangout comedy bolstered by a very strong trio of lead actresses and an irreverent energy that helps lighten up a very heavy topic. The story centers on...
Fox’s ‘Pivoting’: TV Review

Technically, all of us go through life knowing it could end at any second — that nothing can guarantee any one of us more time on this planet, and that putting off our dreams is therefore always a bit of a gamble. Still, most of us need occasional reminders of this fact, whether in the form of New Year’s resolutions or milestone life events. In Pivoting, it comes as the death of a 30something named Coleen. “Someday is now,” a mourner points out. “We have to live our best lives, now.” But deciding to do something isn’t the same as actually...
