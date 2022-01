The next launch window for Virgin Orbit's small satellite deployment begins Jan. 12, 2022, and preparations for the upcoming effort are underway. Virgin Orbit was formed in 2017 within the Virgin Group which provides launch services for small satellites. The satellites are contained within the company's LauncherOne rocket, which is positioned under the wing of Virgin Orbit's 747 aircraft. Once aloft, the aircraft releases the rocket which then carries the satellites into their desired orbit for release and positioning.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 HOURS AGO