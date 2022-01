The Sloan Museum of Discovery on Flint's Cultural Center Campus is almost ready to open, but there is still a little bit of fundraising work to do. The Sloan Museum closed for a massive renovation project in 2018 and relocated to an open space in the Courtland Center. When they initially closed everyone knew there would be a lot of work, but nobody saw the real obstacles that would show up in the years to follow. The Covid pandemic hit in the next year causing many more unplanned delays.

FLINT, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO