A pair of Georgia reserves have entered the Transfer Portal the day after the Dawgs won the National Championship. Senior cornerback Ameer Speed, who can use a COVID-19 waiver to receive a sixth year of eligibility, and junior walk-on wide receiver Jaylen Johnson, are in the portal, per a source at 247Sports. Speed, a three-star late addition to Georgia's 2017 class out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood, played in 13 games this season and actually opened the season as the starting cornerback for Georgia. Speed made three starts before Kelee Ringo replaced him as the starter opposite of Derion Kendrick.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO