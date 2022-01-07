Two Teens Nabbed In Connection To Murder Outside Nassau County Restaurant

The body was found outside 913 Front St. in Uniondale. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two teens are facing charges for their alleged roles in an apparent gang attack that led to the fatal stabbing of a man outside a Long Island restaurant, police announced.

Officers in Nassau County responded to the back of the Fuego Picante Restaurant Y Bar on Front Street in Uniondale shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, where there was a report of an unresponsive man on the ground outside the building.

According to police, the 24-year-old man was located by officers on the sidewalk outside the restaurant with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 17-year-old teen from Roosevelt - whose name has not been released - and Roosevelt resident Jose Alcivar Tuarez, age 18, police said.

The two were taken into custody without incident by Nassau County Police detectives.

Police said that the teen was charged with second-degree murder, and Alcivar Tuarez was charged with second-degree gang assault. Both were scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Jan. 7 at First District Court in Hempstead on the charges.

