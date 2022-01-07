ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Two Teens Nabbed In Connection To Murder Outside Nassau County Restaurant

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PEeiW_0dfUd00p00
The body was found outside 913 Front St. in Uniondale. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two teens are facing charges for their alleged roles in an apparent gang attack that led to the fatal stabbing of a man outside a Long Island restaurant, police announced.

Officers in Nassau County responded to the back of the Fuego Picante Restaurant Y Bar on Front Street in Uniondale shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, where there was a report of an unresponsive man on the ground outside the building.

According to police, the 24-year-old man was located by officers on the sidewalk outside the restaurant with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 17-year-old teen from Roosevelt - whose name has not been released - and Roosevelt resident Jose Alcivar Tuarez, age 18, police said.

The two were taken into custody without incident by Nassau County Police detectives.

Police said that the teen was charged with second-degree murder, and Alcivar Tuarez was charged with second-degree gang assault. Both were scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Jan. 7 at First District Court in Hempstead on the charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Heroin Dealer In Hudson Valley Busted After Fatal Overdose

An alleged heroin dealer in the Hudson Valley is facing charges in Putnam County after being busted by New York State Police investigators following a fatal overdose. New York State Police investigators announced the arrest of Carmel resident William Mancusi, age 45, on multiple drug charges following an investigation into a heroin overdose in Putnam County.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Teen Shot In Prospect Park, Police Say

A teenager was shot in Prospect Park Monday evening, authorities said. Officers were called around 4 p.m. to the 600 block of 11th Avenue, where they found a 17-year-old boy. Prospect Park police chief Dave Madonna said. The teen was taken to an area hospital where he underwent extensive surgery,...
PROSPECT PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Authorities: Paterson Tenant Kills Roommate With Rock

A Paterson man bashed his roommate in the head with a rock, killing him, authorities said Tuesday. The victim – initially identified only by the initial M.B. – was found face down on the living room floor of the 12th Avenue apartment he shared with Raymond Menafield, 40, at 6:20 a.m. Sunday.
PATERSON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Roosevelt, NY
City
Hempstead, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
Uniondale, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Uniondale, NY
Daily Voice

Police Search For Missing Baltimore Teen

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage girl from Baltimore. Autumn Fagan, 13, was last seen on Jan. 2, in the 1600 block of North Hilton Street, police said. On that day she was wearing a pink sweater, pink jacket, blue jeans, and pink sneakers.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Police#Fuego#First District Court
Daily Voice

15-Year-Old Arrested For CT Homicide

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an alleged homicide in Connecticut over the weekend. The killing of a 17-year-old took place around 2:45 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 9 in the area of 25 Westbrook St., in East Hartford. According to Deputy Chief Joshua Litwin, of the East Hartford...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

One Killed, Two Hospitalized In Nassau County Crash

A 46-year-old driver was killed and two others hospitalized on Long Island after losing control of his pick-up truck and crashing, police said. Nassau County Police detectives responded to Wantagh Avenue in Levittown shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, where there was a reported crash involving three vehicles.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Ring Captures Woman As She Goes Missing In Central PA: Police

UPDATE: The missing woman has been found safe. An 80-year-old woman wandered out of her home early Monday morning, according to Ring camera footage, police say. Known only as "Donna," the camera footage shows her walking southbound along the 500 block of North Bedford Street on Monday around 2 a.m., according to a release from Carlisle police.
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
193K+
Followers
33K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy