NYC Snow Storm Blankets Central Park In More Than 5 Inches Of Snow

If you woke up this morning and ran to your window to see gorgeous billows of snow blanketing NYC you’re not alone!

Something about NYC’s first major snowfall of the season fills us with giddy excitement. There’s truly nowhere else as magical as NYC when snowfall first hits. And this morning, we woke up to an absolute winter wonderland!

Snow fell from late last night until early this morning and accumulated all across the city. 5.5 inches were recorded in Central Park and a whopping 8.4 inches hit LGA! Already more than 330 flights were cancelled by this morning, reports Storm Team 4 NY

Other parts of NYC were hit with anywhere from 6 to 7 inches of snow, spanning from Midtown to Bayside. According to Storm Team NY 4, snow flakes fell at a rate of 2 inches per hour for some areas.

NYC public schools announced that they will remain open, but excuse tardiness as traveling conditions were difficult for some this morning.

And though NYC is under a winter weather advisory, the forecast predicts no further snowfall for the remainder of the day.

Who’s ready to see NYers get creative in the snow like last year’s