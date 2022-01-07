ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Bruce Dickinson Wanted to Be a Boxer, Not a Fencer

By Martin Kielty
 4 days ago
Bruce Dickinson said he took up the sport of fencing by accident and revealed that he preferred to be a boxer instead. In a new interview with AXS TV, the Iron Maiden singer argued that Napoleon Bonaparte, the military leader who ravaged Europe in the 18th century, should have also have...

Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

