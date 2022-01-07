ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ECB’s Lane says inflation to fall this year

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBLIN (Reuters) – Record euro zone inflation of 5% sounds “so strange” after a long period of little price growth but the rate will come down this year, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said on Friday. Inflation across the bloc rose unexpectedly in December...

