2021 was another year in which we truly realized the extraordinary value of our digital infrastructure. It kept us connected, collaborating and producing through challenging times, and will continue to do so in 2022. But this heightened dependence has increased risks. As our means of production become increasingly virtualized, the attack surface for hackers grows. As a result, 2022 will be an important and challenging year for network security. Through adaptation and innovation, however, we will meet these challenges. These predictions reflect three of the ways we will do so.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO