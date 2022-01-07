ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JGB Enterprises Acquires All-Serv Industrial in Louisiana

By HCI Equity Partners
Cover picture for the articleLIVERPOOL, NY — JGB Enterprises, Inc., backed by HCI Equity Partners, announced Jan. 7 that it has acquired All-Serv Industrial, LLC on Dec. 31, 2021. JGB is a supply chain management and logistics services distributor of industrial hose, fluid power products, and hose assembly solutions throughout a diverse set of end...

