ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Former Michigan House Speaker Chatfield Accused Of Sexual Assault

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State police in northern Michigan were investigating Thursday after a woman accused former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield of sexually assaulting her multiple times, beginning when she was 14 or 15 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hG3uZ_0dfUWyGV00
Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield | Credit: Michigan House Republicans

The accuser, now 26, filed a criminal complaint with the Lansing Police Department, which referred it to state police earlier this week. Her lawyer, Jamie White, confirmed the nature of the allegations first reported by Lansing City Pulse, including that Chatfield began molesting her more than a decade ago and the sexual contact continued until last year.

State police spokesperson Shanon Banner declined to provide additional information.

The alleged assaults began when the then-14 or 15-year-old girl attended Northern Michigan Baptist Bible Church and Northern Michigan Christian Academy near Burt Lake, about 60 miles (96.56 kilometers) northeast of Traverse City, White said. The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they choose to come forward publicly.

Chatfield taught and coached at the school and was the athletic director between 2010 and 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile. His father is the pastor of the church, the school superintendent and a teacher.

Phone and text messages seeking comment were left by the AP Thursday night for Chatfield, 33, who left the House in 2020 due to term limits.

“She did what she’s supposed to do. She went to the immediate jurisdiction that she thought was appropriate,” White said. “Her and her family, they’re working through it. They’re looking forward to working with law enforcement to bring this allegation to conclusion and (bring) accountability for others that have been harmed.”

Chatfield, the youngest House speaker in more than a century, was the Republican leader for two years and was among seven Michigan GOP lawmakers who met with then-President Donald Trump at the White House as Trump tried to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s win in the state.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Judge: Lawsuit Can Proceed Against Flint Water Contractor

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge on Monday refused to dismiss a lawsuit against an engineering company, which is accused of not doing enough to stop the flow of lead-contaminated water in Flint in 2015. Four families are suing Veolia North America. The company did not participate in the...
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Traverse City, MI
Crime & Safety
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
City
Traverse City, MI
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Michigan’s COVID Surge Won’t Peak For Several Weeks

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s record-high COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations could peak in late January or early February before beginning to drop, state health officials said Tuesday while urging residents to help control the crest’s height. “We have a choice to make. Do we want to work...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Lt. Gov. Gilchrist Tests Positive For COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit/AP) — Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 but is showing no symptoms while he quarantines with his family. Gilchrist said on Twitter that he tested positive Sunday morning after his 2-year-old daughter, Ruby, began experiencing a runny nose...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie White
Person
Lee Chatfield
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
CBS Detroit

Ballot Drive Launched In Michigan To Protect Abortion Rights

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A ballot drive launched in Michigan on Friday would protect women’s right to an abortion in case the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Reproductive Freedom for All’s petition would amend the state constitution to affirm the right to make pregnancy decisions without political interference, including abortion, supporters said. Groups backing the effort include Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan, the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan and Michigan Voices.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan House#Sexual Assault#Ap#The Associated Press#Linkedin#Republican#Gop
CBS Detroit

Michigan Lawmakers Want Info About Troubling Prison Conditions

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two lawmakers from different parties are demanding answers from the state Corrections Department about conditions at prisons. Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, said his office has been told that staff shortages at the women’s prison in Washtenaw County have led to “forced overtime, mandatory 24-hour shifts and individual officers being left alone.”
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Matters: Biden, Trump & the Political Road Across Michigan

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Politics takes center stage on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” as Lavora Barnes, chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, Rocky Raczkowski, chair of the Oakland County Republican Party, David Dulio, Director of Oakland University Center for Civic Engagement Matt Grossmann, Director of MSU’s Institute for Public Policy and Social Research and Professor of Political Science appear for a robust conversation into local, state and national issues.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Additional Federal Team To Assist Henry Ford Hospital In Wyandotte

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — An additional federal is coming to Michigan to help the Henry Ford Hospital Wyandotte as it continues to treat COVID patients. The Michigan Department of Health of Human Services (MDHHS) announced Friday that the extra assistance comes after the federal government granted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request. A federal team recently extended its stay at Beaumont after the health system reported more than 750 COVID patients at its hospitals and 430 employees out with the virus.
WYANDOTTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Benton Harbor Woman Killed In 1997 Identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Nearly 25 years later, authorities have identified the remains of a woman found in a roadside park in western Michigan. Investigators learned that she was Stephanie Judson, a Benton Harbor woman in her 20s who moved to the Grand Rapids area and was killed in 1997, WOOD-TV reported Tuesday.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Claims Period In Flint Water Settlement To Open Jan. 12

(CBS DETROIT) – The claims period for the Flint water crisis settlement will open on Jan. 12, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. Individuals who previously registered to participate in the settlement can submit their claims forms and related materials either online or through the mail. “The opening of...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy