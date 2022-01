SEGA has suggested that NFTs may not be the way of the future after being so negatively perceived by players. Despite sensing trouble in the water, SEGA CEO Haruki Satomi recently stated in a management meeting, reported by TweakTown, that “in terms of NFT, we would like to try out various experiments and we have already started many different studies and considerations but nothing is decided at this point regarding P2E (Play To Earn).”

