Discovery Lab Executive Director & CEO Announces Grand Opening Date Live On 6 In The Morning

The new Discovery Lab children’s museum has been under construction for almost two years along Riverside at the Gathering Place, and it is finally getting ready to open its doors.

Executive Director and CEO of Discovery Lab, Ray Vandiver joined the 6 in the Morning Team on Friday morning where he officially announced the date of the museum's grand opening.

The museum is now scheduled to open its doors on Monday January 24.

Memberships for the museum are on sale now. Walk-up ticket prices will be $10 each.

For more details on the Discovery Lab, you can visit the museum's Facebook page or its Website.