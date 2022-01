The UK’s elderly population could nearly double in size over the next 25 years, new figures suggest.The number of people aged 85 and over in the UK is projected to rise from an estimated 1.7 million in 2020 to 3.1 million by 2045.This would see the over-85s account for 4.3% of the population by 2045, or around one in 23 people, up from 2.5% or one in 40 in 2020.Over the same period the proportion of the population aged 0-14 is projected to fall from 17.9% to 14.8%, while the proportion aged 15-29 drops from 18.3% to 16.9%.The figures, which...

U.K. ・ 2 HOURS AGO