Ubisoft's next entry in the Rainbow Six franchise is going to be a little different, but it's going to be one you want to check out. Ubisoft is doing away with Terrorist Hunt and the competitive multiplayer that has kept Siege afloat and relevant all these years - Rainbow Six Extraction is going to push the series into the strange world of sci-fi horror with a co-operative shooter that doesn't seem to have any PvP mechanics at all.

