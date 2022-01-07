Second-Line Balstilimab Plus Zalifrelimab Yields Durable Clinical Activity in Recurrent/Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Findings from a phase 2 study demonstrated encouraging clinical activity and a manageable safety profile when patients with advanced cervical cancer were treated with second-line balstilimab and zalifrelimab. The second-line combination of anti–PD-1 agent, balstilimab, and CTLA-4 agent, zalifrelimab (AGEN1884), produced durable clinical activity while maintaining a tolerable safety...www.cancernetwork.com
Comments / 0