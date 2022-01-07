ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vis-a-Vis, “The Best of Vis-a-Vis in Congo Style”

Amadhia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can say with some certainty that it was the funk grooves, distorted sounds, and bristling horn lines of Vis-a-Vis’s sprawling “Aboagyewaa” that first turned me onto African music several years ago. Their catalog alone gave a relative novice more than enough to explore: between 1975 and 1982 Vis-a-Vis released 13...

daily.bandcamp.com

Amadhia

Burial, “Antidawn”

In 2007, UK dubstep demigod Burial released his last album to date, the outright classic Untrue. While his fervent fanbase has remained in a constant state of anticipation in the decade-and-a-half since, patiently biding their time for the follow-up, the producer essentially abandoned the album cycle entirely, introducing a new tradition in its stead. Beginning with 2012’s Truant, Burial surprise-released a new 12-inch in the waning days of December, packaged in a plain black sleeve and released too late for critical year-end lists. The new tunes astonished with their expansive scope, heightened emotional expressions, and evocative sonic textures, dilating into double-digit lengths. It became a semi-annual tradition for the devout: a new Burial soundtrack each year, perfect for the cold, sunless ambience undercutting the merriment of the holiday season.
MUSIC
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
soultracks.com

The SOS Band leader updates fans on the group and singer Mary Davis

(January 4, 2022) It was more than a year ago that the R&B world was rocked by the news that forty year SOS Band mainstay and lead vocalist Mary Davis had suffered a stroke, and would be forced to leave the group to focus on her health. Now, in a post on TikTok, SOS Band leader Abdul Ra’oof updates fans on the group and on Ms. Davis (see the video below or click here).
MUSIC
Billboard

Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
thesource.com

DJ Kay Slay Awake And Off Ventilator Following COVID-19 Scare

According to several confirmed reports including an update from his brother, DJ Kay Slay’s condition has improved since being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and he is now breathing on his own. After over a week of being in a Englewood, New Jersey hospital, legendary Hip Hop figure Kay Slay...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
soultracks.com

We mourn the passing of singer and guitarist supreme, Nick Colionne

(January 1, 2022) He has been an artist’s artist, and one of the most revered musician of the past two decades. Tonight we say a sad goodbye to guitarist and vocalist Nick Colionne, who reportedly died in his sleep early this morning. The Chicago native began playing guitar as...
MUSIC
Deadline

Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Quavo & Karrueche Tran Vacation Together In St. Martin

Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
musictimes.com

Mystery Behind James Mtume's Cause of Death: R&B Trailblazer was 76

James Mtume, a famed record producer, percussionist, and a trailblazer in the R&B genre, has passed away at the age of 76. Journalist Dyana Williams confirmed the tragic news online by writing, "James Mtume has transitioned." At the time of this writing, his cause of death remains a mystery. Mtume...
MUSIC
soultracks.com

R.I.P. Soul and Jazz man supreme, James Mtume

(January 9, 2022) When it comes to talent and influence in multiple genres, they didn’t get much bigger than James Mtume. As musician, producer and songwriter, he was responsible for all-time classics in both soul and jazz. Today we say a sad goodbye to Mtume, who has died at age 76.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
Teen Vogue

Best Street Style at Afrochella 2021

For many Africans, the Black diaspora, and global tourists, all roads lead to the motherland for the quintessential end-of-year partying that has become known as “Detty December”. Headlining the “Detty December” celebrations is Ghana’s Afrochella — the popular African music and culture carnival hosted in Accra.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BET

Wanda Young, A Member Of Motown's The Marvelettes, Has Passed Away

Wanda Young, a founding member of the 1960s Motown girl group The Marvelettes has passed away at the age of 78, Rolling Stone reports. While the specifics surrounding her death are still forthcoming, music fans mourned the loss of the "I’ll Keep Holding On" singer. "We are so saddened...
MUSIC

