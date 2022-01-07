Vis-a-Vis, “The Best of Vis-a-Vis in Congo Style”

In 2007, UK dubstep demigod Burial released his last album to date, the outright classic Untrue. While his fervent fanbase has remained in a constant state of anticipation in the decade-and-a-half since, patiently biding their time for the follow-up, the producer essentially abandoned the album cycle entirely, introducing a new tradition in its stead. Beginning with 2012’s Truant, Burial surprise-released a new 12-inch in the waning days of December, packaged in a plain black sleeve and released too late for critical year-end lists. The new tunes astonished with their expansive scope, heightened emotional expressions, and evocative sonic textures, dilating into double-digit lengths. It became a semi-annual tradition for the devout: a new Burial soundtrack each year, perfect for the cold, sunless ambience undercutting the merriment of the holiday season.
