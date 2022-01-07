ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

E3 2022 will be online only this year due to Covid worries

By Stephany Nunneley
 4 days ago

With a new variant of Covid sweeping the globe, the Entertainment Software Association has once again decided to make this year's E3 event online only. E3 2022, like E3 2021, will be a virtual affair despite the ESA's desire last year to host an in-person event for 2022....

The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Xbox Series X restock tracker: GameStop may have more Halo Edition consoles soon

After Target's regional-only Xbox Series X restock this morning, the next best place to look for a console today is GameStop. Twitter user Lord of Restocks first noticed the listing for the Halo Edition Xbox Series X had returned to the site, currently marked unavailable. This could mean a restock is headed to GameStop shortly, and for more than just the standard Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

E3 2022 Cancels Physical Event, Online Event Not Confirmed Either

E3 2022 has canceled plans for a physical event this year due to fears surrounding the ongoing COVID pandemic, and it is not yet ready to say whether there will be a digital event either. The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) initially confirmed to GamesBeat that there would be no physical event, and then IGN followed up by clarifying that an online-only E3 2022 is not guaranteed either.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

E3 Shifts to Online-Only Event Amidst COVID Concerns

In a statement to GamesBeat, the Electronic Software Association has announced that their signature yearly gaming expo, E3, will be online only for the second year in a row. The announcement comes months in advance as the Omicron variant continues to surge throughout the U.S, creating safety concerns for its usual convention hall setting.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

E3 2022 will be an Online-Only Digital Showcase once again

The annual celebration of gaming will be a digital affair this year. Live events have been few and far between since the beginning of COVID-19, and gaming has seen its fair share of digital-only showings as a result. Courtesy of a new announcement, we now know that E3 2022 will...
VIDEO GAMES
vooks.net

There will be no in-person E3 Expo this year

Hold on if this sounds familiar. This year’s E3 Expo will not be held as an in-person event in 2022 due to, you guessed it, COVID-19. In a statement, the Entertainment Software Association who run the expo has said that “Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022. We are nonetheless excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details soon.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

E3 2022 Will Be Held Online-Only

Via a report from GamesBeat, the Electronic Entertainment Expo has announced that E3 2022 will be held exclusively online this year. The Entertainment Software Association provided the following statement regarding this news:. “Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

E3 might be online-only once more this 12 months

For the third straight 12 months, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted E3. The occasion will as soon as once more be an online-only affair amid the Omicron surge. “Because of the ongoing well being dangers surrounding COVID-19 and its potential influence on the security of exhibitors and attendees, E3 won’t be held in individual in 2022,” the Leisure Software program Affiliation instructed GamesBeat. “We’re nonetheless enthusiastic about the way forward for E3 and look ahead to saying extra particulars quickly.”
TECHNOLOGY
keengamer.com

In-Person E3 Cancelled For Third Year Running

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has confirmed to IGN that E3 will not be taking place as an in-person event this year. Although there is a possibility that a digital alternative will take its place, no such plans have been announced. For the third year in a row, E3 will...
TECHNOLOGY
SlashGear

E3 2022 goes online-only because the pandemic is still a big problem

The massive trade event E3 will take place this year as expected, but with one big, disappointing change: it’ll be entirely online. This isn’t a surprising announcement given the recent massive uptick in variant-of-concern Omicron transmission, which is fueling record COVID-19 case numbers in the US where the trade show is held.
PUBLIC HEALTH
game-debate.com

E3 2022 will once again be online-only due to health concerns

The past few years haven’t been great for large, in-person events like the popular E3 showcase due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to a news outlet recent, the ESA (Entertainment Software Association), the organizers of the event, recently stated that E3 2022 will once again be online-only due to health concerns.
PUBLIC HEALTH
totalgamingnetwork.com

E3 2022 In-Person Event Cancelled as Online Event Remains in Question

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) announced that they have cancelled any sort of in-person event for the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) for 2022. The reason for this change is due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Perhaps you've heard of it?. The group says that "due to the ongoing health...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

E3 2022 Won't Be Held in Person, Online Show Not Confirmed Yet

The ESA has confirmed E3 2022 won't be held in person in a statement issued this evening. Citing the "ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees", the show will not be something both journalists and the public can physically attend this year. Interestingly, though, the statement doesn't mention whether E3 will be presented digitally for a second year running.
TECHNOLOGY
Eurogamer.net

E3 rules out physical show this year

E3 will not be held in its traditional in-person form this year, its organiser the ESA has confirmed. Some kind of digital offering may be held instead - as it was last year - but even that now seems uncertain. In a statement issued last night, the ESA said it...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

E3 2022 in-person event cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Entertainment Software Association has confirmed it won't be holding an in-person event for E3 this year due to the concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ESA said in a statement given to Gamesbeat, "Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022. We remain incredibly excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details soon." While it's probably safe to assume that the ESA will have some sort of digital event for E3 this year, when Gamesbeat asked for clarification whether or not E3 would be held online, the company did not offer a confirmation, simply saying it is "excited about the possibilities of an online event."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gematsu

E3 2022 to be digital-only

E3 2022 will be an digital-only event, the Entertainment Software Association confirmed. “Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022,” the Entertainment Software Association told VentureBeat. “We are nonetheless excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details soon.”
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Jedi Fallen Order 2 reveal coming before June, might launch late 2022 – report

It looks like everyone's favourite newly-introduced Jedi Padawan, Cal Kestis, might be coming back to the fore with his Stinger Mantis ship and his ragtag bunch of followers in tow. If new reports are to be believed, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is being prepared for a pre-E3 reveal with a potential launch date at the end of 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

