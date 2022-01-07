Storing Red Blood Cells in a Hypoxic State vs Normoxia Could Lower Adhesion

The objective of this single-center retrospective cohort study was to investigate the relationship between blood transfusion and persistent inflammation, immunosuppression, and catabolism syndrome (PIICS). The study was conducted at the Critical Care Center at Toho University Omori Medical Center, Japan. We included 391 patients in the PIICS group (hospitalization for"‰>"‰15Â days, C-reactive protein"‰>"‰3.0Â mg/dL or albumin"‰<"‰3.0Â mg/dL or lymph"‰<"‰800/Î¼L on day 14) and 762 patients in the non-PIICS group (hospitalization for"‰>"‰15Â days and not meeting the PIICS criteria). We performed univariate and multivariate logistic regression analyses using PIICS as the objective variable and red blood cell (RBC) or fresh frozen plasma or platelet (PLT) transfusion and other confounding factors as explanatory variables. In addition, we conducted a sensitivity analysis using propensity score matching analysis. The multivariate and propensity score analyses showed that RBC and PLT transfusions were significantly associated with PIICS. This is the first study to report an association between RBC and PLT transfusions and PIICS. Our findings have contributed to better understanding the risk factors of PIICS and suggest that physicians should consider the risk of PIICS occurrence when administering blood transfusions in intensive care unit (ICU) patients.

SCIENCE ・ 7 HOURS AGO