Storing Red Blood Cells in a Hypoxic State vs Normoxia Could Lower Adhesion

By Wayne Kuznar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigators believe that storing red blood cells in a hypoxic state could reduce the development of vaso-occlusion flowing transfusion. When red blood cells (RBCs) are processed and stored in a hypoxic state compared with normoxia, their integrity is maintained and could even lead to a reduction in the development of vaso-occlusion...

#Red Blood Cells#Adhesion#Oxidative Stress#Voc#Rbc#Hemanext
