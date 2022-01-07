Spain Will Now Have Shared Custody of Pets

Sometimes our pets wind up choosing us, like when we adopt a homeless animal who crosses our path. Other times, we have the advantage of selecting our next pet based on attributes we find attractive. People tend to have very specific tastes when it comes to color, fur length, and size. Maybe that’s why it’s not uncommon for humans to have pets who look like each other, even though they’re technically different species! We call these matchy-matchy animals “brothers from another mother,” and they’re flat-out adorable.

HOMELESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO