ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Spain Will Now Have Shared Custody of Pets

abc10.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpain has changed their laws to include...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Spain: Badger thought to have found Roman treasure

A hungry badger is thought to have unearthed the largest collection of Roman coins ever to have been discovered in northern Spain, reports say. The treasure trove was discovered close to the den of an animal in the municipality of Grado, Asturias. The animal is thought to have uncovered the...
SCIENCE
lonelyplanet.com

Spain's beaches are now smoking free zones

Spain is the first country in Europe to ban smoking on all of its beaches after the government passed a new law following a public petition. From now on, anyone caught lighting up on a beach is set to be hit with a hefty €2000 ($USD 2258) fine. A ban is already in place in Barcelona and the Canary Islands, where smoking on popular tourist beaches is prohibited.
LIFESTYLE
WKRC

Dog custody: Spain to consider pets' welfare in divorce battles

SPAIN (REUTERS/CBS NEWSPATH/WKRC) - Spain will consider a pet's welfare when couples divorce or break up from Wednesday (January 5) in a legal shift that strengthens the case for couples obtaining shared custody of their animals. The decision follows similar moves in France and Portugal and obliges judges to consider...
ANIMALS
963kklz.com

Spain Passes Law Making Pets ‘Sentiment Beings’

After several months of waiting, today (1/5), Spain has made pets officially considered “sentient beings” under the law and will no longer be categorized as “objects” in divorce proceedings. As a result, family courts must consider both the animal’s welfare, as well as the family’s needs,...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buzz60
buckinghamshirelive.com

Spain now legally considers pets members of the family - but what about the UK?

A new legislation that focuses on animal welfare means pets in Spain are now considered members of the family. From January 5, 2022, dogs and other pets will no longer be considered as ‘objects’ but rather as ‘sentient beings’ in the court of law - meaning they have the capacity to experience feelings and emotions.
PETS
InspireMore

15 Matching Pets Whose Parents Definitely Have A “Type”

Sometimes our pets wind up choosing us, like when we adopt a homeless animal who crosses our path. Other times, we have the advantage of selecting our next pet based on attributes we find attractive. People tend to have very specific tastes when it comes to color, fur length, and size. Maybe that’s why it’s not uncommon for humans to have pets who look like each other, even though they’re technically different species! We call these matchy-matchy animals “brothers from another mother,” and they’re flat-out adorable.
HOMELESS
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Best friends: Readers share photos of their pets

Editor’s note: The Daily Reporter will feature pets of local readers once a month, from dogs and cats to reptiles and farm animals. To submit a photo of your family favorite, email dr-editorial@greenfieldreporter.com and include your name, the name of your pet, the names of any people that may be in the photo, and a short description of what makes your pet special to you. Please include “Pets Page” in the subject line of the email.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Pets
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy