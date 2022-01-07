ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dylan Scanlon: Boy found dead in Oldham was 'funny and cheeky'

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA five-year-old boy who was found dead at a house in Oldham was a "happy, funny and cheeky little boy", his father has said. Dylan Scanlon was pronounced dead by emergency services in Elm Road just after 18:20 GMT...

Tena Bruce
3d ago

How did he die? God Bless Him, And His Family!!!!! My Condolences 💐 To U All !!! He’s in the Arms Of Jesus!!!! Amen 🙏!! ♥️🙏💙🙏💚🙏💜🙏💐💯

