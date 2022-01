Remember when BlackBerry was THE smartphone brand, back before the rise of Apple and Samsung as the dominant players (and now others)? It was a good, long run. Some of you may still own and use legacy BlackBerry devices, and if you do, be advised that support is coming to an end next week. When that happens, you may not even be able to make an emergency 9-1-1 call on your phone.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO