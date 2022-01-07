ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul O'Connell: 'I wouldn't be qualified' - former Ireland captain rules himself out of Munster head coach role

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Ireland captain Paul O'Connell has ruled himself out of the running for the Munster head coach job after saying he "wouldn't be qualified" to replace the outgoing Johann van Graan. O'Connell is currently Ireland forwards coach having joined Andy Farrell's backroom team in January 2021. The 42-year-old joins...

