ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tom Morello’s ‘Addams Family’ First Meeting With Chris Cornell

By Martin Kielty
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Recalled the “creepy” experience of meeting Chris Cornell for the first time, saying it had taken place in surroundings that reminded him of The Addams Family. The incident, which took place soon after Cornell had quit Soundgarden in 1999, was sufficiently unnerving to make Morello’s companion, producer Rick Rubin, want to...

katsfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
antiMUSIC

Candlebox Unplug For 'Riptide' With Chris Cornell's Brother Peter 2021 In Review

Candlebox had a top 21 story from November 2021 after they released a brand new acoustic rendition of their song "Riptide", which was produced by Peter Cornell, brother of the late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell. The original version of the track appeared on the band's latest studio album, "Wolves". Kevin...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Chris Cornell’s Daughter Toni Cornell Covers Leonard Cohen’s Classic “Hallelujah”

Toni Cornell, who is the daughter of late Chris Cornell, the lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, graced us with a cover of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen. The cover was posted on Instagram with herself, her guitar and a Christmas tree in the background. She stayed true to the original track, but also was able to show off her flair and vocal range. She took her time with the song and did the original justice. The song is not new to her family, either. Linkin Park’s, Chester Bennington sang the song during Chris Cornell’s funeral, and Toni also covered the song with OneRepublic after the death of Bennington, a prime example of how a song can live on year after year. You can catch the post below. Click here for more information.
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

THE TIMEOUTS HONOR CHRIS CORNELL IN NEW VIDEO!

The Timeouts just released their debut single "Let Me In" and now they've dropped the accompanying video for it. Hailing from Nottingham, England, The Timeouts are a grunge/Metal hybrid that blend the sounds of Led Zeppelin, Soundgarden, Alter Bridge, Alice In Chains, QOTSA and Jeff Buckley into one. Their heavy, loud, raw, and powerful guitar-driven rock with intensely sung vocals has gained them a loyal underground following and band members often end up joining the mosh pits at their own shows.
MUSIC
NME

Tom Morello says he doesn’t know how to use his home studio

Has revealed that he doesn’t know how to use his home studio, and instead used his phone to record parts for his latest albums. Speaking to Guitar World, Morello said: “I have a nice studio in my house but I don’t know how to work it. Like, I don’t know how to move any of the buttons around.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Rubin
Person
Tom Morello
Person
Edgar Allan Poe
Person
Chris Cornell
jackfmknoxville.com

Watch Toni Cornell’s “revisited” performance of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”

Toni Cornell has shared a new cover of the Leonard Cohen classic “Hallelujah.”. The rendition arrives nearly five years after Cornell first performed the song at 12 years old on ABC’s Good Morning America in 2017 as a tribute to her father, Chris Cornell, and Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington, both of whom died earlier that year.
MUSIC
In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soundgarden
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Star Irene Ryan Began Performing At 11 Years Old And Worked Right Up Until Her Death In 1973

Actress Irene Ryan was actually born Jessie Irene Noblitt in 1902. She began her career at the young age of 11 after winning a contest for singing the song “Pretty Baby.” It sparked her love for performing and acting and her career blossomed when she met Tim Ryan. They married when she was 20 and performed in vaudeville as a double act. They starred in several short comedies as Tim and Irene.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Ted Nugent: “I’m Caitlyn Jenner’s Boy Toy”

Guitarist Ted Nugent has shocked the world by announcing that he’s in a sexual relationship with transgender icon Caitlyn Jenner. Nugent, known for both having his finger firmly on the pulse of modern culture and never holding a grudge, made the admission on December 30, 2021, while railing against Rolling Stone editor David Fricke’s 2010 list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists.”
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2021

Well, we’ve just about made it through another one. After the hell that was 2020, everybody went into 2021 full of optimism. Like, it has to get better, right?. As the year comes to an end, we always like to try to wrap things up and hope for better days ahead. And honestly it wasn’t all bad. There was some great country music that came out this year, and we have a killer list of our Top 40 Albums coming for you soon.
NFL
goodhousekeeping.com

John Legend Shocks 'The Voice' Fans With Beyond-Epic News

The Voice two-part finale is officially here, and folks are on the edge of their seats to see who will be crowned the season 21 winner. In the meantime, coach John Legend has made his own exciting announcement that will be taking him on the road next year. On December...
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy