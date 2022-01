News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Maris-Tech (NASDAQ: MTEK) announces 3,100,000 unit IPO at $4.20-$5.80 per unit. Each unit consists of one ordinary share of the Company, and one warrant to purchase one Ordinary Share.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO