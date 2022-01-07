‘Pivoting’: Meet the Women of Fox’s Comedy About Sisterhood & Grief

Sometimes a comedy is more about casting than anything else. The truth is that writing can always shift to match performers, but a bad ensemble usually isn’t going to ever find the right rhythm. The art of comedy is all about timing and chemistry, and writers can’t fix that when a casting agent got it wrong. This is why we see so many shows that stumble out of the gate but click when the writers room figures out how to maximize the talent in front of the camera. (Look at the first seasons of “30 Rock” and “Parks and Recreation” for great examples of writers shifting to play to the strengths of their cast.) So, I’m forgiving of the somewhat mediocre first episodes of FOX’s “Pivoting,” a new comedy that clearly wants to be a network version of “Sex and the City,” a show about female friends stumbling their way through life. While the writing is inconsistent, the trio of actresses are incredibly likable, already convincingly selling both their friendships and individual characters. I’m curious enough to see where they go, and just hoping that the writers figure out where to take them.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO