Francis Ngannou might not be the good guy after all. The Predator’s former teammate Ciryl Gane talks about the infamous backstage snub of Francis at UFC 268. UFC 268 was one of the biggest events of 2021 for the MMA promotion. If the action inside the octagon was not good enough, the promotion managed to get footage of an interesting beef backstage. Francis Ngannou, the heavyweight champion attended the pay-per-view event to root for his dear friend Kamaru Usman. While his old teammates were also at the same event representing Nassourdine Imavov.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO