Sammy Hagar named new Tourism Ambassador to Los Cabos, Mexico

The pandemic has caused us all to feel cooped up for well over a year. Getting away as usual has just not been a reality. But recently, as more and more are getting vaccinated, taking a little trip to Los Cabos seemed like a great idea. I decided on Los Cabos as it is an easy flight from Phoenix, but you start in Tucson and connect in Phoenix. For those who have not been to Los Cabos, it is situated at the southern point of Baja California. There is one airport there which serves both Los Cabos and San Jose Los Cabos which is the older more historical city a bit north with lots of Mexican shops, jewelry stores, restaurants and an old cathedral. On the other hand, Los Cabos also has a downtown filled with boats and yachts in the marina, many lively restaurants, some rooftop bars, and lots of party action if that is your style. Dotting the road from the airport, you will pass many fancy, large resorts on the ocean side. They are very spread out and you really need to do a lot of homework to know which one would best fit your needs. Over the years, Cabo has become quite expensive and is definitely a playground for the rich and famous.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO