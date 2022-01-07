ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Three men found guilty in murder of Ahmaud Arbery face life in prison

WRAL
 4 days ago

The Independent

‘Pure evil’ murderer of toddler Star Hobson is jailed for life

The “pure evil” woman who murdered 16-month-old Star Hobson has been told she must serve a minimum of 25 years in prison.Bouncer and security guard Savannah Brockhill 28, was jailed for life at Bradford Crown Court alongside Star’s mother, Frankie Smith 20, who was handed an eight-year sentence for causing or allowing her daughter’s death.The killing of Star and details of how she was subjected to months of assaults and psychological harm have caused an outcry, especially as the trial came so soon after the case of murdered Solihull six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.Star’s great-grandfather, David Fawcett, has led the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL

Family mourns after husband, father killed in road rage shooting

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Family mourns after husband, father killed in road rage shooting. Stephen Addison, who was killed Monday during a road rage shooting in Fayetteville, is remembered...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Independent

Teenager charged with murdering couple found dead on Boxing Day

A 19-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering an elderly couple found dead in their home on Boxing Day.The bodies of Denis and Mary Fell, both 73, were discovered at their address in Raeburn Rigg, Livingston West Lothian at around 11.40pm on Sunday.Tobyn Salvatore, also known as Jay Fell, appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday to face two charges of murder.The teenager, who lives locally, made no plea.He was remanded in custody for further examination and is due to make another appearance in court within the next eight days.A police cordon was put in place around a property in Livingston and forensic staff were pictured at the scene in the days following the deaths.Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston from Police Scotland said the force’s thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Fell, and those who have been impacted by their deaths.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL

Police will treat case of missing NC 6-year-old as an abduction

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Police will treat case of missing NC 6-year-old as an abduction. Jacksonville Chief of Police Mike Yaniero held a news conference Friday to provide an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man in court on murder charge after 22-year-old’s death

A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of another man found seriously injured in a car park.Adam Anderson, 22, was found in a car park off Ann Street, Greenock Inverclyde at about 3.50pm on Sunday January 2.Mr Anderson, from Greenock, was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital in the town but was pronounced dead a short time later.Jordan Cunningham, 27, was charged with murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice when he appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday.He did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody. Read More Police cordon off house amid concern for father and eight-year-old sonCall for exams rethink amid Covid disruptionJohnson spared parliamentary ‘sleaze’ probe over Downing Street flat
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Parents arrested after girl tells teacher her five-year-old sister had vanished: ‘She’s been eaten by wolves’

The parents of a missing five-year-old girl in Washington have been arrested and charged with second-degree child abandonment while a search operation for the girl was called off after her sister made suspicious claims.Five-year-old Oakley Carlson was reported missing on 6 December, but investigators said she was last seen alive on 10 February.The search for Oakley was called off after the missing child’s six-year-old sister made claims that increased suspicion on her parents Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson, who were initially arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.Grays Harbor County undersheriff Brad Johansson announced on Monday that detectives had called off...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father admits dog attack death charge over killing of 12-day-old baby

A father whose 12-day-old baby was killed by the family pet has admitted to being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog.Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was mauled to death by the Chow Chow cross at his home in Doncaster in September 2020.Dad Stephen Joynes, 36, admitted the offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.Mother Abigail Ellis, 28, has denied the same charge and will appear at court again on 11 February when prosecutors will make a further decision on the case. A trial is provisionally set for July.The couple were both released on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gephardt Daily

Idaho man charged with murder, cannibalism after body parts found in microwave

CLARK FORK, Idaho, Dec. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily/East Idaho News) — A northern Idaho man is facing multiple felony charges after police say human body parts were found in a microwave oven inside his home, EastIdahoNews.com is reporting. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office says it first began investigating suspect...
WRAL

Legal experts say son involved in Fayetteville road rage shooting likely won't face charges

Legal experts say son involved in Fayetteville road rage shooting likely won't face charges. Daniel Meier, a defense attorney, told WRAL News there is likely not enough evidence to charge Roger Dale Nobles Jr. with any crime unless prosecutors could prove that Nobles Jr. knew his father was going to shoot and kill Addison as part of a plan. Meier and a former North Carolina Superior Court judge both agree that Nobles Jr. was not legally obligated to report the shooting, render aid to Addison or report his father for a crime.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

