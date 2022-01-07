ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sidney Poitier, first Black actor to win best actor Academy Award, dies at 94

By Katharine Jackson
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6ZtM_0dfULpvf00
Actor Sidney Poitier arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Sidney Poitier, who broke through racial barriers as the first Black winner of the best actor Oscar for his role in "Lilies of the Field," and inspired a generation during the civil rights movement, has died at age 94, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis said on Friday.

"It is with great sadness that I learned this morning of the passing of Sir Sidney Poitier," Davis said in a speech broadcast on Facebook. "But even as we mourn, we celebrate the life of a great Bahamian: a cultural icon, an actor and film director, an entrepreneur, civil and human rights activist and, latterly, a diplomat."

Poitier created a distinguished film legacy in a single year with three 1967 films at a time when segregation prevailed in much of the United States.

In "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" he played a Black man with a white fiancee and "In the Heat of the Night" he was Virgil Tibbs, a Black police officer confronting racism during a murder investigation. He also played a teacher in a tough London school that year in "To Sir, With Love."

Poitier had won his history-making best actor Oscar for "Lilies of the Field" in 1963, playing a handyman who helps German nuns build a chapel in the desert. Five years before that Poitier had been the first Black man nominated for a lead actor Oscar for his role in "The Defiant Ones."

His Tibbs character from "In the Heat of the Night" was immortalized in two sequels - "They Call Me Mister Tibbs!" in 1970 and "The Organization" in 1971 - and became the basis of the television series "In the Heat of the Night" starring Carroll O'Connor and Howard Rollins.

His other classic films of that era included "A Patch of Blue" in 1965 in which his character was befriended by a blind white girl, "The Blackboard Jungle" and "A Raisin in the Sun," which Poitier also performed on Broadway.

"If you wanted the sky i would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high.. To Sir… with Love Sir Sidney Poitier R.I.P. He showed us how to reach for the stars," Whoopi Goldberg, Oscar winning actress and TV host, wrote on Twitter.

"The dignity, normalcy, strength, excellence and sheer electricity you brought to your roles showed us that we, as Black folks, mattered!!!," Oscar winner Viola Davis tweeted.

Poitier was born in Miami on Feb. 20, 1927, and raised on a tomato farm in the Bahamas, and had just one year of formal schooling. He struggled against poverty, illiteracy and prejudice to become one of the first Black actors to be known and accepted in major roles by mainstream audiences.

Poitier picked his roles with care, burying the old Hollywood idea that Black actors could appear only in demeaning contexts as shoeshine boys, train conductors and maids.

"I love you, I respect you, I imitate you," Denzel Washington, another Oscar winner, once told Poitier at a public ceremony.

As a director, Poitier worked with his friend Harry Belafonte and Bill Cosby in "Uptown Saturday Night" in 1974 and Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder in 1980's "Stir Crazy."

Poitier was knighted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in 1974 and served as the Bahamian ambassador to Japan and to UNESCO, the U.N. cultural agency. He also sat on Walt Disney Co's board of directors from 1994 to 2003.

STARTED ON STAGE

Poitier grew up in the small Bahamian village of Cat Island and in Nassau before he moved to New York at 16, lying about his age to sign up for a short stint in the Army and then working at odd jobs, including dishwasher, while taking acting lessons.

The young actor got his first break when he met the casting director of the American Negro Theater. He was an understudy in "Days of Our Youth" and took over when the star, Belafonte, who also would become a pioneering Black actor, fell ill.

Poitier went on to success on Broadway in "Anna Lucasta" in 1948 and, two years later, got his first movie role in "No Way Out" with Richard Widmark.

In all, he acted in more than 50 films and directed nine, starting in 1972 with "Buck and the Preacher" in which he co-starred with Belafonte.

In 1992, Poitier was given the Life Achievement Award by the American Film Institute, the most prestigious honor after the Oscar, joining recipients such as Bette Davis, Alfred Hitchcock, Fred Astaire, James Cagney and Orson Welles.

"I must also pay thanks to an elderly Jewish waiter who took time to help a young Black dishwasher learn to read," Poitier told the audience. "I cannot tell you his name. I never knew it. But I read pretty good now."

In 2002, an honorary Oscar recognized "his remarkable accomplishments as an artist and as a human being."

Poitier married actress Joanna Shimkus, his second wife, in the mid-1970s. He had six daughters with his two wives and wrote three books - "This Life" (1980), "The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography" (2000) and "Life Beyond Measure: Letters to My Great-Granddaughter" (2008).

"If you apply reason and logic to this career of mine, you're not going to get very far," he told the Washington Post. "The journey has been incredible from its beginning. So much of life, it seems to me, is determined by pure randomness."

Poitier wrote three autobiographical books and in 2013 published "Montaro Caine," a novel that was described as part mystery, part science fiction.

In 2009, Poitier was awarded the highest U.S. civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, by President Barack Obama.

The 2014 Academy Awards ceremony marked the 50th anniversary of Poitier's historic Oscar and he was there to present the award for best director.

Reporting by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Howard Goller and Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3049

Bill Anthony
4d ago

A light has gone out in the field of entertainment. Rest In Peace, old timer. Here's to a life well lived, and a legacy which will live forever!

Reply(68)
953
lifeisanenigma....?
4d ago

rest in peace good sir. you were a wonderful human being. the planet is a sadder place without you here.

Reply(20)
812
DC Nubián
4d ago

Rest In Heaven…a true example of greatness, kindness and activism! 💐

Reply(23)
543
Related
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier Was ‘Ailing For a While’ Before His Death—Here’s How He Died

Since he passed, fans have wondered how Sidney Poitier died and what caused his death. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022, at 94 years old. Poitier was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami, Florida. He was the youngest of seven children. His parents, Evelyn Outten and Reginald James Poitier, were farmers in the Bahamas and owned a farm on Cat Island, which they would often travel from to Miami to sell tomatoes and other produce. Poitier was born unexpectedly in Miami two...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

Who are Sidney Poitier’s children?

SIDNEY Poitier, a Bahamian-American actor who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field and was the first Black man to do, so has died. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. Was Sidney Poitier married?. From April 29,...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
Orson Welles
Person
Richard Widmark
Person
Carroll O'connor
Person
Fred Astaire
Person
Harry Belafonte
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
James Cagney
Person
Joanna Shimkus
Person
Richard Pryor
Person
Bette Davis
thefocus.news

Who is Juanita Hardy, Sidney Poitier's first wife?

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier recently passed away at age 94 on 6 January 2022, in the Bahamas. He is survived by five of his six children, three of which he shared with his first wife Juanita Hardy. News of Sidney Poitier’s passing has shaken the entertainment industry and fans alike,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
92.9 THE LAKE

Year In Review: Celebrities Who Died In 2021

It's mind-boggling to think about all the loss of life this past year and 1/2 due to COVID. More than 850 people died in less than two years. So much has happened nationally as America attempted to get back to normalcy. Closing out 2021 we wanted to remember the memories of celebs that passed this year. For a complete listing click here.
MLB
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Daughter Died 3 Years Before Him—Meet His 6 Kids

He may have been one of the greatest actors of Hollywood’s Golden Age, but to Sidney Poitier’s kids, he was just their dad. Poitier was the father of six daughters from two marriages. He shared four daughters—Beverly, Pamela, Sherri and Gina—with his first wife, Juanita Hardy, whom he was married to from 1950 to 1965. He had two daughters—Anika and Sydney—with his second wife, Joanna Shimkus, whom he was married to from 1976 until his death in 2022. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022....
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Actor#Awards Ceremony#British Royal Family#Facebook#German#The Organization
Deadline

Sidney Poitier Family Statement: “A Devoted And Loving Husband, Adoring Father, Always Put Family First”

Following a day of tributes to the actor Sidney Poitier, his large family has issued a more personal statement on their fond memories of his warm relations with them. They also noted that his faith in humanity never faltered, “…so know that for all the love you’ve shown him, he loved you back. Statement from the Poitier family: “There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now. We are so grateful he was able to spend his last day surrounded by his family and friends. To us Sidney Poitier was not only a...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
johnnyjet.com

I Once Sat Next to Sidney Poitier’s Wife on a Flight

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I’ve been very fortunate to have flown countless times and to learn from an early age that you can fly both comfortably and cheaply if you take the time to learn some of the tricks. That’s actually why I created my newsletter and website in the first place, in 1995.
LIFESTYLE
iheart.com

Sidney Poitier Dead At 94: Report

Trailblazing actor, activist, author, and ambassador Sidney Poitier has reportedly passed away at the age of 94. With a career spanning multiple decades, Poitier's legacy in Hollywood is expansive. Poitier is known for his barrier-breaking work of the 1950s and 1960s, including his performances in the films The Defiant Ones, Porgy and Bess, A Raisin in the Sun, Paris Blues, In The Heat of the Night, To Sir With Love, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, and many more.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He spent his last day surrounded by family and friends': Sidney Poitier's family pay tribute to their 'guiding light' after his death aged 94: Denzel Washington thanks icon for 'opening doors that had been closed'

The family of Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier paid tribute to the late star, calling him a 'guiding light' for their family as Denzel Washington and other actors also cited the Oscar winner as a source of inspiration. In a statement about Poitier, who died on Thursday night in his Los...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Were Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte friends?

GOLDEN era thespians, Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte, were friends beyond the motion picture screen. Poitier and Belafonte are both Hollywood legends, who were also longtime pals with a number of years to their history and friendship. Were Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte friends?. Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte had...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

In memoriam: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2021

We're about to welcome a new year, but before we do, it’s time to say goodbye to 2021 — and to the actors, musicians, filmmakers and other pop culture icons we lost. They inspired us, entertained us and their impact will never be forgotten. Ed Asner 1929 –...
MUSIC
IndieWire

Morgan Freeman, Tyler Perry, Colman Domingo, and More Remember Sidney Poitier

Sidney Poitier, the first Black actor to win an Academy Award (for his performance in 1963’s “Lilies of the Field”), has died at age 94. Tributes from friends and famous fans immediately began to pour in, honoring a trailblazer who forged a way forward for Black performers. Poitier enjoyed a lengthy career, first on Broadway and then starring in films including “In the Heat of the Night,” “A Raisin in the Sun” (in which he reprised his starring role from Broadway), “To Sir, With Love,” “A Patch of Blue,” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.” “What a landmark actor. One of...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Whoopi Goldberg & More Stars Remember Sidney Poitier After His Death: ‘An Absolute Legend’

Tributes to famed actor Sidney Poitier have begun pouring in on social media from celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg, Viola Davis, and more. The world is mourning the loss of Sidney Poitier, the famous Oscar-winning actor who died at the age of 94 on Friday January 7. After news of Sidney’s death spread, Whoopi Goldberg, Jeffrey Wright, and more stars honored the iconic actor with beautiful tributes shared to social media. Many of the tributes featured photos of Sidney, as well as kind words about how he broke barriers for the African American community in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Reuters

272K+
Followers
265K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy