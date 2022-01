LeBron James is about as complete of a basketball player as there is in NBA history and while his recent offensive surge with the Los Angeles Laker has been impressive, it is his playmaking that is arguably his best trait. James is one of the most unselfish players in the league and is always routinely making a play for a teammate. Since joining the Lakers, James has played every position and while he currently is settling in at center his roots are as a point guard.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO