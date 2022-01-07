Raiders re-sign LB Will Compton

Will Compton Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

He wasn’t gone for long. The Raiders have re-signed Will Compton, according to the linebacker himself (Twitter link).

Las Vegas brought in Compton, a former starter for the 2019 Oakland Raiders, when they were severely short-staffed last month. Compton saw time in one game — Week 14 against the Chiefs — before being released on Wednesday.

“I gave [head coach Rich] Bisaccia a huge hug and thanked him for absolutely everything,” Compton said (via the Las Vegas Review-Journal). “I would do anything for that man. Coach Bisaccia is the best. Everybody in that building has been so good to me these last few weeks as everything has unfolded for me personally.”

Now, with a potential playoff berth at stake, there could be plenty more hugs to go around. With a win over the Chargers this weekend, the Raiders will punch their ticket to the playoffs.

Compton, once a starter for Washington, has nine seasons of experience to his credit, spending the last four with the Titans and Raiders. So far this year, he has just 15 special teams snaps under his belt, all from that single game against the Chiefs.