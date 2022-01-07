Expert Ratings For Nerdy

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleOver the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...

MarketWatch

CVS Health hikes 2021 earnings range and backs 2022 view

CVS Health Corp. said Tuesday it expects to earn between $5.87 and $5.92 a share in 2021, up from its earlier guidance of $5.50 to $5.61. The company now expects full year 2021 adjusted earnings of $8.33 to $8.38 a share, up from its earlier view for earnings of at least $8 a share. Wall Street analysts expected earnings of $8.04 a share for 2021, according to a FactSet survey. CVS Health continues to expect 2022 earnings between $7.04 and $7.24 a share and adjusted 2022 earnings between $8.10 and $8.30. Analysts are targeting 2022 earnings of $8.26 a share. Members of CVS Health senior management team are scheduled to provide these profit targets in a webcast at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time. Shares of CVS Health have gained 40.3% in the past year, compared to a rise of 22.9% by the S&P 500.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slipped 5.27% to $221.39 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.41% to 15,153.45 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.51% to 36,252.02. Moderna Inc. closed $276.10 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
Benzinga

$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.01% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In RF: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 208.33 shares of Regions Financial at the time with $1,000. This investment in RF would have produced an average annual return of 17.72%. Currently, Regions Financial has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion.
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Meta Platforms

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Meta Platforms. Looking at options history for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

Delta Airlines reports quarterly results on Thursday. The outlook can get turbulent. Lucid Motors soared 10% last week, and it will take time to justify its nearly $70 billion market cap. SeaWorld stock more than doubled in 2021, but it's a COVID-19 risk in the near term. Yes, you're still...
Motley Fool

The Best Water Stocks of 2021

Water utilities provide an indispensable product and pay dividends, making their stocks attractive core long-term holdings. Middlesex Water, California Water Service, and American States Water were the three best performers of the group last year. Now that we've welcomed in 2022, we're going to look at the best-performing stocks in...
Benzinga

Zynga Shares Skyrocket On Take-Two Buyout: What's Going On With The Stock Chart?

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares were trading significantly higher Monday after the company announced it will be acquired by Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Zynga stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in shares of Take-Two common stock for each share of Zynga common stock outstanding at the closing of the transaction.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 9.28% to $233.70 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.05% to 14,942.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. Moderna Inc. closed $263.79 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
