Public Health

England's COVID R number estimate rises to 1.2 to 1.5

By Reuters Staff
 4 days ago

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The estimated range of England’s COVID-19 reproduction “R” number has risen to between 1.2 and 1.5, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, as daily cases hit record highs.

An R number between 1.2 and 1.5 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 12 and 15 other people.

It is the first update to the R number since Dec 23, following a break for Christmas, when the range was 1.0 to 1.2.

The daily growth of infections was estimated between +3% and +6%. (Reporting by Alistair Smout. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

