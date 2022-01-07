ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

DO NOT let Democrats use Capitol riot anniversary to further divide

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe need to lead by example, Glenn says…especially for Democrats who are weary of the far-left, progressive movement, but...

Why is Pelosi REFUSING to release Jan. 6 Capitol Police information?

Congressman Rodney Davis recently sent a FIERY letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanding she stop obstructing GOP efforts to investigate security measures taken before and on January 6th, 2021. Rep. Davis says the Capitol Police SHOULD release all communications concerning security from that day, but the police chief can’t do so without an ‘okay’ from the House Sergeant of Arms — a Pelosi appointee. Americans deserve to know why the Capitol’s security posture was so bad that day, so we can be sure it won’t happen again. But unfortunately, Rep, Davis tells Glenn, that may not occur until Republicans take the House majority back...
McCarthy Whines, Without Any Apparent Irony, That Dems Are Using Capitol Riot to ‘Divide Our Country’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has complained—without any apparent irony—that Democrats are using the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection to “divide our country.” McCarthy, who helped former President Donald Trump sow false election-fraud claims ahead of the riot and has been of interest to House investigators over his phone call with Trump during the insurrection, made his comments in a letter to his GOP colleagues Sunday, according to The Hill. In the letter, he condemned the riot as “lawless and as wrong as wrong can be,” before revealing his true target—the House Democrats who are investigating Jan. 6. “Unfortunately, one year later, the majority party seems no closer to answering the central question of how the Capitol was left so unprepared and what must be done to ensure it never happens again,” he wrote. “Instead, they are using it as a partisan political weapon to further divide our country.”
Biden in Jan. 6 speech decries ‘web of lies’ created by Trump about 2020 election

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday warned of the dangers of a collapse of American democracy, standing in a historic chamber in the U.S. Capitol that was besieged by an angry mob of pro-Trump supporters who attempted to halt the certification of the 2020 presidential election. “We are in the battle for the soul […] The post Biden in Jan. 6 speech decries ‘web of lies’ created by Trump about 2020 election appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Voter fraud rally in Missouri Capitol targets 'Big Lie'

JEFFERSON CITY — As much of the nation reflected on the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, demonstrators held a rally inside the Missouri State Capitol targeting what they call voter fraud across the country and the state. "I don't care who loses, as long...
Conservative group plans candlelit vigils on Capitol riot anniversary

A conservative group is planning to host several candlelight vigils to mark the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Look Ahead America, which organized a “Justice for J6” rally in September, sent out guidelines on how interested participants can honor those who died or have been charged in connection with the riot.
Congress more deeply divided than ever since Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — A deeply divided Congress is about to show the world a very unsettled view from the U.S. Capitol: Rather than a national crisis that pulls the country together, the deadly riot on Jan. 6, 2021, only seems to have pushed lawmakers further apart. Support local journalism reporting...
Capitol rioter makes tearful apology as she’s sentenced

A Capitol rioter made a tearful apology as she was sentenced for taking part in the 6 January insurrection.Esther Schwemmer, 56, told a judge she was “deeply ashamed” of taking part in the deadly pro-Trump riot in Washington DC last year.“Nothing about it was Christ-like … I hope with time I can forgive myself,” she told US District Judge Dabney Friedrich.Schwemmer, of Leavenworth, Kansas, was sentenced on Monday to two years probation and 60 hours of community service for her part in the riot.She must also pay $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building, which prosecutors have estimated...
Conservative pastor J.D. Hall leads January 6 rally at Capitol

Around 25 people joined pastor and conservative website publisher Jordan “J.D.” Hall on a frigid Thursday at the Capitol to mark one year since the January 6 riot in Washington, D.C., which saw supporters of then-President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol amid a vote in Congress to certify the presidential election in favor of […] The post Conservative pastor J.D. Hall leads January 6 rally at Capitol appeared first on Daily Montanan.
