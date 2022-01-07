Andrew Garfield Says He Is ‘Definitely’ Open to Playing Spider-Man Again

The following post contains SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Beware, True Believers. Spider-Man: No Way Home gave fans exactly what they had been asking for for years: The return of Tobey Maguire’s and Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man series and Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man movies. These weren’t brief cameos, either; both characters were major supporting players in the story. They didn’t just team up with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. They hung out with him, offered him advice, and cracked joke about life as a friendly neighborhood superhero. But instead of giving the characters a final sendoff, Maguire and Garfield’s roles were so good, they only whetted Spider-Man fans appetite for even more movies featuring these characters.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO