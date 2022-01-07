ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Garfield Says He Is ‘Definitely’ Open to Playing Spider-Man Again

By Matt Singer
 5 days ago
The following post contains SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home. For the better part of two years, Andrew Garfield told anyone who asked that he was not going to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He told a podcast he hadn’t gotten a call about the film. He said he was...

wmagazine.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Say They’d Welcome Timothée Chalamet to the Spider-Verse

Thanks to on-screen and IRL couple Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home has set the record for the second highest box-office opening ever. Imagine the possibilities, then, if Marvel were to throw Timothée Chalamet into the mix. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Zendaya and Holland made it clear that they’d be very much on board with the idea. In fact, they already have some ideas about how the Spider-Verse could fit him in.
Inside the Magic

The Supreme Court May Cancel ‘Spider-Man’s Future

After Spider-Man world domination, the Supreme Court may intervene amid a series of copyright termination lawsuits. As Tom Holland leaves the web-slinger behind, there may come a point when Disney and Sony have to fight for their most lucrative characters. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) just made history when it...
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Reportedly Joined ‘No Way Home’ Without Hesitation

Every Marvel fan lost their excellent seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returns to the big screen as their iconic characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Critics and audiences praise Marvel for the fantastic writing of the three Spider-Men and how it propelled this Multiverse Marvel movie to stardom. Still, No Way Home screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers revealed a shocking revelation to this crossover.
Cinema Blend

No Way Home Actress Talks That Fun Spider-Man Easter Egg Even She Didn’t See Coming

Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home lie ahead. Spider-Man: No Way Home was more than just an amazing and emotional capper to Marvel Studios and Sony’s Homecoming trilogy – it was also a love letter to the iconic character’s history. As a result, it was chock full of jaw-dropping scenes and sweet easter eggs that superhero savvy viewers may have caught. One of the best nods actually paid tribute to Spidey co-creator Stan Lee. But another came early in the film and was delivered by Angourie Rice’s Betty Brant. And as it so happens, Rice actually didn’t see the fun reference coming.
Will We See ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’?

The following post contains SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Beware, True Believers. Spider-Man: No Way Home gave fans exactly what they had been asking for for years: The return of Tobey Maguire’s and Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man series and Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man movies. These weren’t brief cameos, either; both characters were major supporting players in the story. They didn’t just team up with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. They hung out with him, offered him advice, and cracked joke about life as a friendly neighborhood superhero. But instead of giving the characters a final sendoff, Maguire and Garfield’s roles were so good, they only whetted Spider-Man fans appetite for even more movies featuring these characters.
IndieWire

Andrew Garfield Was Told He Wasn’t ‘Handsome Enough’ for ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ Role

In the latest bit of shocking news to hit 2021, Andrew Garfield has revealed that he wasn’t attractive enough to land a role in the “Chronicles of Narnia” films. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight (via Insider), Garfield said that he nearly landed the role of Prince Caspian, who is played by fellow British actor Ben Barnes in Andrew Adamson’s 2008 film “The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian.” But Garfield’s looks — or, apparently, lack thereof — got in the way. “I remember I was so desperate,” said Garfield when prompted to talk about a career setback. “I auditioned for Prince Caspian...
Cinema Blend

Andrew Garfield Speaks Out About What It Felt Like To Lie About Spider-Man Return For So Long

Spoiler alert for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel fans are still reeling from the wild events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, as the blockbuster continues to perform at the box office. And now that the movie’s been out for a few weeks, the cast can finally speak openly about its contents. This includes Andrew Garfield, who got honest about what it felt like lying over his Spider-Man return for so long.
BGR.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home introduced a new Avenger before the script changed

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: COVID home tests, $189 AirPods Pro, Fitbit sale, protein powders, more Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home is out breaking records at the box office, we’re finally starting to learn some of the secrets behind making the movie. We saw in-depth interviews with some of the film’s stars who didn’t have to lie anymore about the big No Way Home revelations. Also, the Spider-Man writers have explained the thinking behind No Way Home and addressed some of the script decisions that fans might question. And we’re learning more secrets about making No Way Home, like the brilliant...
CinemaBlend

Peter Dinklage, Andrew Garfield, And More Respond To Rust Tragedy And Calls For Guns To Be Removed From Sets

While making movies seems like a glamorous and exciting profession, film sets can come with a certain level of danger. The industry is still reeling from the fatal accident that happened on the set of Alec Baldwin’s Rust, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. And now respected actors like Peter Dinklage, Andrew Garfield, and more have responded to the tragedy, and calls for guns to be removed from sets.
The Independent

Spider-Man star Tom Holland has reportedly been asked to host the 2022 Oscars

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has been asked to host the 2022 Oscars, it’s been reported.Following the 2021 ceremony, in which there was no set host due to Covid-19 restrictions, it’s been confirmed that this year’s event will be overseen by one person.According to The Hollywood Reporter, that person is yet to be decided, but the Academy, the organisation behind the Oscars, has contacted the 25-year-old British actor, who once said he’d be interested in hosting.The outlet reports that the Academy has “reached out to him to explore that possibility”.However, it seems as if Holland will have to decline the...
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
Salon

The worst film performances of 2021

There were some astonishing performances in 2021, most notably the multilayered work by Tessa Thompson in "Passing" and Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog." Simon Rex gave the year's "comeback" performance in "Red Rocket" — even if he won't call it that. Agathe Rousselle had an unforgettable breakthrough with her debut in "Titane." And Colman Domingo delivered a stunning, shapeshifting turn in "Zola" that may be the year's scariest screen role. Even Josh Hartnett embodied white privilege brilliantly in the documentary series "Exterminate All the Brutes."
Insider

The 7 biggest movie snubs from the Golden Globes 2022 nominations

There was also no love for Bradley Cooper's performance in "Licorice Pizza." Timothée Chalamet's performance in "Dune" was also snubbed. There was not a single nomination for "The Last Duel" Despite this medieval tale finding high acclaim from critics, and being stacked with A-list talent, it got zero love...
HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Says He’s ‘Ready To Start A Family’ After Zendaya Gushes Over Him: ‘I Love Kids’

The ‘Spider-Man’ star showed that he’s excited to take an off-screen adventure, after playing Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Could Spider-Dad be the next role in Tom Holland‘s career? The 25-year-old actor spoke about his desire to start a family and be a father in the future during a Wednesday December 15 interview with People. Tom, who’s dating his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, 25, admitted that he’s looking forward to the day he has kids of his own, when explaining that he thinks he’d be a teacher if he weren’t an actor.
