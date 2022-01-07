City of West Palm Beach Monthly Homeless Assistance Update (December)

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (January 7, 2022) – Through its Housing and Community Development Department’s (HCD) Homelessness Advocacy and Response Team (HART), the City of West Palm Beach works to enhance the quality of life for its residents through the development of housing, social and economic opportunities. The staff at the city’s Vickers House, in conjunction with Palm Beach County’s Homeless Outreach Team (HOT), Gulfstream Goodwill and other homeless and housing providers, work daily to provide ongoing on-street engagement and interventions to those experiencing homelessness

In December 2021, to assist those experiencing homelessness, the city and its partners helped:

34 individuals with referrals and access to mental health and substance abuse resources (339 YTD).

16 individuals experiencing chronic homelessness find housing through partnerships with the county’s coordinated entry system, Gulfstream Goodwill and Vickers House (118 YTD).

4 individuals experiencing chronic homelessness through the city’s Homeward Bound Program (51 YTD).

Additionally, the team responded to 42 requests for assistance submitted through the City’s online Homeless Activity Reporter (HAR) (348 YTD). The department also facilitated 1 engagement with local businesses and community groups to provide education and resources (96 YTD), as well as 309 engagements throughout city parks, neighborhoods and targeted areas (2,393 YTD). Throughout the month, the department also received 67 service refusals (321 YTD).

HCD meets weekly with established partners including St. Ann Place, Gulfstream Goodwill, PSC Security, CJE Security, West Palm Beach Parks & Recreation Department, and the West Palm Beach Division of Sanitation.

The HAR, a web-based application, is one way the public can report when non-emergency city assistance or community resources are needed for someone experiencing homelessness. To make a report, please visit: wpb.org/har.

If you would like to speak with someone regarding an ongoing homelessness concern, contact the Vickers House at (561) 804-4970 (TTY: 800-955-8771).