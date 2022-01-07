ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

City of West Palm Beach Monthly Homeless Assistance Update (December)

West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida
 4 days ago

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (January 7, 2022) – Through its Housing and Community Development Department’s (HCD) Homelessness Advocacy and Response Team (HART), the City of West Palm Beach works to enhance the quality of life for its residents through the development of housing, social and economic opportunities. The staff at the city’s Vickers House, in conjunction with Palm Beach County’s Homeless Outreach Team (HOT), Gulfstream Goodwill and other homeless and housing providers, work daily to provide ongoing on-street engagement and interventions to those experiencing homelessness

In December 2021, to assist those experiencing homelessness, the city and its partners helped:

  • 34 individuals with referrals and access to mental health and substance abuse resources (339 YTD).
  • 16 individuals experiencing chronic homelessness find housing through partnerships with the county’s coordinated entry system, Gulfstream Goodwill and Vickers House (118 YTD).
  • 4 individuals experiencing chronic homelessness through the city’s Homeward Bound Program (51 YTD).

Additionally, the team responded to 42 requests for assistance submitted through the City’s online Homeless Activity Reporter (HAR) (348 YTD). The department also facilitated 1 engagement with local businesses and community groups to provide education and resources (96 YTD), as well as 309 engagements throughout city parks, neighborhoods and targeted areas (2,393 YTD). Throughout the month, the department also received 67 service refusals (321 YTD).

HCD meets weekly with established partners including St. Ann Place, Gulfstream Goodwill, PSC Security, CJE Security, West Palm Beach Parks & Recreation Department, and the West Palm Beach Division of Sanitation.

The HAR, a web-based application, is one way the public can report when non-emergency city assistance or community resources are needed for someone experiencing homelessness. To make a report, please visit: wpb.org/har.

If you would like to speak with someone regarding an ongoing homelessness concern, contact the Vickers House at (561) 804-4970 (TTY: 800-955-8771).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
West Palm Beach, FL
Society
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
NBC News

No evidence of drugs or foul play in death of Bob Saget, medical examiner says

There is no evidence at this time that foul play or drugs played a role in the death of actor and comedian Bob Saget, authorities said Monday. The "Full House" actor died Sunday at the age of 65 in an Orlando, Florida, area hotel room. The District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office announced an autopsy was performed on Monday morning, and while the final results may take up to three months, initial findings showed "no evidence of drug use or foul play."
ORLANDO, FL
CBS News

More than half of Europe likely to catch Omicron COVID infection within 2 months, WHO says

Copenhagen — More than half of the people in Europe are on track to contract the Omicron coronavirus variant in the next two months if infections continue at current rates, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday. Speaking at a press conference, regional director Hans Kluge warned that the Omicron variant represented a "new west-to-east tidal wave sweeping across" the European region.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Parks Recreation#Homeless Outreach Team#Gulfstream Goodwill#Homeward Bound Program#Hcd#St Ann Place#Psc Security#Cje Security#Har
West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach, Florida

113
Followers
492
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

West Palm Beach is a city in and the county seat of Palm Beach County, Florida, United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy