Why is Pelosi REFUSING to release Jan. 6 Capitol Police information?
Congressman Rodney Davis recently sent a FIERY letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanding she stop obstructing GOP efforts to investigate security measures...knst.iheart.com
The truth will come out eventually but not till Republicans take it back. Just like Russia collusion. What little was shown looks as if some people were let in. That's one of the most secure buildings, so what happened.
because they were told to stand down. They wanted the crowd to become violent because they brought in antifa to start it. They were using this as an excuse to impeach Trump.
Of course not she won’t admit any wrong doing on her part..I understand President Trump offered t9 have national guard t9 come bu5 she said no.wonder why ?I’m sure I can guess the reason.
