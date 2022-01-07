Why is Pelosi REFUSING to release Jan. 6 Capitol Police information?

The following is a transcript of an interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that aired Sunday, January 9, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: And we want to turn our focus to what is ahead in 2022, particularly in an election year, and there is perhaps no better guest than the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. Good morning to you, Madam Speaker.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO