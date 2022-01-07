ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Why is Pelosi REFUSING to release Jan. 6 Capitol Police information?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Rodney Davis recently sent a FIERY letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanding she stop obstructing GOP efforts to investigate security measures...

JJP365 Nine
3d ago

The truth will come out eventually but not till Republicans take it back. Just like Russia collusion. What little was shown looks as if some people were let in. That's one of the most secure buildings, so what happened.

Bettie Joubert-Hooper
2d ago

because they were told to stand down. They wanted the crowd to become violent because they brought in antifa to start it. They were using this as an excuse to impeach Trump.

Barnia
4d ago

Of course not she won’t admit any wrong doing on her part..I understand President Trump offered t9 have national guard t9 come bu5 she said no.wonder why ?I’m sure I can guess the reason.

POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy says he'll strip Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell of their committee assignments if Republicans take back the House.

Democrats have kicked two Republicans off committees this Congress. Here's his plan: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he plans to kick three Democrats off their committee assignments if Republicans win back the majority next year. In an interview with Breitbart, the GOP leader said his party would move to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Transcript: Speaker Nancy Pelosi on "Face the Nation," January 9, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that aired Sunday, January 9, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: And we want to turn our focus to what is ahead in 2022, particularly in an election year, and there is perhaps no better guest than the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. Good morning to you, Madam Speaker.
POLITICS
CBS News

Trump claims absolute immunity in attempt to toss January 6 suits from Democrats, Capitol Police officers

Washington — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump argued Monday that he is entitled to broad immunity from civil lawsuits attempting to hold him accountable for his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, as they sought to convince a federal judge to toss out a trio of lawsuits filed against him in the wake of last year's violent assault.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

McConnell threatens retaliation if Democrats change filibuster rules

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday said Republicans would immediately retaliate if Democrats change the Senate's filibuster rules. Driving the news: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wrote in a letter to colleagues earlier this month that the Senate will debate and vote on changing Senate rules by next Monday if Republicans block a vote on the Freedom to Vote Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

51 House and Senate Democrats

Are pushing their party's president for more Covid testing resources. Immediately. They want testing capacity so everyone can take "at least one rapid test per week." What happened: As the nation teems with millions of new Covid infections thanks to the Omicron variant, 51 congressional Democrats are asking President Joe Biden to take a number of steps to increase rapid testing around the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Jim Jordan won't cooperate with Jan. 6 panel

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said Sunday he will not cooperate with the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot. Why it matters: Both members of Congress the committee has sought out for information are declining to turn over documents or be interviewed voluntarily, forcing its nine members to decide whether they will attempt to subpoena their colleagues.
CONGRESS & COURTS

