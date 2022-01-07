ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Pivoting’: Meet the Women of Fox’s Comedy About Sisterhood & Grief

By Damian Holbrook, TV Insider
Gwinnett Daily Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Long Island besties are making major life changes after cancer takes their friend Coleen in this irreverent comedy, Pivoting, that explores sisterhood, grief, and the power of hitting the reset button. Exec producer Liz Astrof introduces...

arcamax.com

Grief heals with a dash of humor in Fox's 'Pivoting'

There’s nothing like death to turn your life inside out as three friends in the new dark comedy “Pivoting” learn the hard way. The Fox sitcom, which premiered Sunday, finds the three survivors of a Long Island friend group picking up the pieces after the death of the fourth. Sarah (Maggie Q) leaves her wildly successful medical career to find joy working at a grocery store, Amy (Eliza Coupe) recommits to being a better ― or at least present — mom and Jodie (Ginnifer Goodwin) soaks up the attention from her personal trainer that she’s not getting from her husband.
TV SERIES
Pivoting: Season Two? Has the FOX Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Pivoting TV show stars Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin, Maggie Q, Tommy Dewey, JT Neal, and Marcello Reyes. Set in a small, middle-class Long Island town, the story follows three women who’ve been best friends since childhood. They’re coping with the death of the fourth member of their group. When faced with the reality that life is short, these three ladies decide to pivot. Amy (Coupe) is the fearless producer of a local cooking show who decides to become a better parent to her kids and spouse to her husband (Dewey). Jodie (Goodwin) is a stay-at-home mom of three in a loveless marriage who decides to get in shape with her hot 27-year-old trainer (Neal). Meanwhile, Sarah (Q) is a stressed and recently divorced doctor who wants to simplify her life so she begins working as a grocery store employee. For all three of these women, the untimely and heartbreaking death of their friend serves as the wake-up call they didn’t know they needed.
TV SERIES
Pivoting Review: Fox's New Charmer Finds Laughs in the Grieving Process

Are network sitcoms making a comeback? Not too long ago, things looked dire for the genre — NBC didn’t even bother to put a single comedy on its fall primetime lineup — but CBS’ Ghosts, ABC’s Abbott Elementary and NBC’s Grand Crew have proven to be reliable sources of laughs already this season. And that hot streak continues with Fox’s newcomer Pivoting (premiering this Sunday at 8:30/7:30c; I’ve seen the first three episodes), a low-key hangout comedy bolstered by a very strong trio of lead actresses and an irreverent energy that helps lighten up a very heavy topic. The story centers on...
TV SERIES

