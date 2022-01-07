Glenn responds to The New York Times’ Jan. 6 FALSEHOODS

With the end of each passing year comes a chance to reflect, learn from our mistakes, and work toward the best version of ourselves. And with it also comes a new year and a chance to speculate wildly about the upcoming year in hopes of garnering a few coveted clicks. The New York Times, the Paper of Record, opted to take part in this time-honored tradition with some hot takes on what the hot food trends in America will be in 2022. Among these is the claim that Robusta is poised to challenge Arabica’s dominance in American coffee culture.

