Glenn responds to The New York Times’ Jan. 6 FALSEHOODS

There’s a new voice of the New York Times’ “Modern Love” podcast: Anna Martin, a producer in the company’s audio department, who is taking over hosting for the popular relationship and dating series.
In 2019, when the Times brought the “Modern Love” podcast in-house, column creator Daniel Jones and editor Miya Lee became its new co-hosts. Now, as the company looks to continue to expand the “Modern Love” brand — with projects in international TV, books and live events — “we are also aiming to increase the ambitions of the podcast and produce more episodes each year,” director of audio Paula...
