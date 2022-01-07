ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Legislation establishes guidelines for highly automated vehicle testing

By Melina Druga
pennbizreport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegislation recently introduced in the state Senate would create guidelines for the testing and commercial deployment of Highly Automated Vehicles (HAV) in Pennsylvania. Senate Bill 965 would allow for the operation of HAVs with or without a driver on board. Under a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation policy developed in 2018, a...

pennbizreport.com

Comments / 0

pennbizreport.com

