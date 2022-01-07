ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Press Release: Norton’s January 6th Vigil Remarks Focused on D.C. Statehood

By Press Release
The DC Line
The DC Line
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – At a January 6th vigil, where participants were invited to speak on any of four pending voting rights bills, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) used the occasion to call for recommitting the nation to making the District of Columbia the 51st state. Norton’s remarks, as...

thedcline.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Introduces Bill Allowing D.C. to Transmit Legislation to Congress Electronically

WASHINGTON –Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today introduced a bill to amend the District of Columbia Home Rule Act (HRA) to permit the Chairman of the Council of the District of Columbia to transmit legislation to Congress in the form of the Chairman’s choosing, including electronic form. This bill seeks to modernize the method D.C. legislation is transmitted to Congress for the congressional review period.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton to Hold Community Meeting with Residents on the Supreme Court’s Expanded Security Perimeter

WASHINGTON, D.C. ––Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that she will hold a virtual community meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. on the Supreme Court’s new retractable vehicle barrier on a residential street, the 200 block of A Street NE. This meeting will be an opportunity for residents to share their concerns about the barrier and to find a solution that works for residents and the court. The court believes it has the legal authority to put the barrier on the street.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Declares a Limited Public Health Emergency Until January 26, 2022

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser issued Mayor’s Order 2022-008, declaring a limited COVID-19 public health emergency until January 26, 2022. The limited public health emergency, effective immediately, will allow DC Health to modify procedures, deadlines, and standards authorized during the declared emergency. By declaring a public health emergency, the District and healthcare partners can continue to respond expeditiously and safely to COVID-19 and its ongoing and changing impacts.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Additional COVID-19 Testing Supports for DC Students and School Staff

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Office of the State Superintendent of Education. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and State Superintendent Dr. Christina Grant announced that the District will provide several additional testing resources for students and staff at DC Public Schools (DCPS) and public charter school students.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Delaware State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: AG Racine’s Statement on Human Trafficking Prevention Month

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today issued the following statement for Human Trafficking Prevention Month:. “Human trafficking is a form of slavery. In the District of Columbia, human trafficking includes the sex trafficking of children and abuse of workers,” said AG Racine. “Most of these crimes occur in the shadows, hidden from the public. Hundreds of thousands of people are trafficked throughout the United States each year—and tragically, the District is not immune. The Office of the Attorney General works tirelessly alongside committed partners—including individuals and not for profit organizations—to combat these horrific crimes against our children and those seeking to provide for their families. To stop human trafficking, we must increase awareness and train residents to understand the signs of illegal trafficking so they can report these crimes to authorities. We must also ensure that victims of human trafficking receive the support and resources they need to heal from the harm caused to them. We’re proud to announce a new partnership with Cardozo Education Campus to support more community education to help eradicate these crimes.”
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Key Appointment

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced an appointment in her Administration. Tom Faust, Acting Director – Department of Corrections (DOC) Tom Faust returns to District government as an accomplished public safety and business executive with over 35 years of executive management experience in the field of criminal justice and organizational leadership. Director Faust recently served as Chief of Staff for the Los Angeles County Probation Department, the largest probation department in the United States, where he oversaw all administrative support areas of the Department which encompasses both adult and juvenile probation services with a budget of over $800 million and 5,000 employees. Director Faust served as the DC DOC Director from 2011 to 2016, during which he served as an innovative leader in instituting system-wide protocols to enhance security, implement effective population management and program services, and promote fiscal stability. Director Faust led system-wide assessments to drive implementation of effective inmate education and jobs programs, community corrections, re-entry and other services. Director Faust has extensive experience in building partnerships through effectively collaborating with a wide variety of community-based organizations, constituent groups, and local and federal partner agencies. He also successfully led the detention facility’s national accreditation by the American Correctional Association and federal PREA certification.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: DC Public Schools Will Be Closed on Friday, January 7, DC Government to Open at 11:00 a.m.

Select Vaccination and COVID-19 Testing Sites Will Open. (WASHINGTON, DC) – With the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting several inches of snow overnight, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that on Friday, January 7, DC Public Schools will be closed and DC Government will open at 11:00 a.m. Select vaccination and COVID-19 testing sites will be open.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Carper
Person
Eleanor Holmes Norton
The DC Line

Children at risk: Foster care in DC is no safe haven

Part 4 of an investigative series by The DC Line supported by SpotlightDC: Capital City Fund for Investigative Journalism. The child who arrived at the home of Magdalena and Gabriel Acevedo entered the city’s foster care system, managed by the DC Child and Family Services Agency, at only three months old. Now, at 2 years old, the Acevedos’ was the child’s eighth placement.
HOMELESS
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Reminds D.C. Residents that Her Provision Allows Sledding on Capitol Hill, But Hill Temporarily Closed Due to Falling Branches

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the District of Columbia faces a rare snowstorm, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) released a statement today reminding D.C. residents that her annual provision in the Legislative Branch. Appropriations bill allows sledding on Capitol Hill. While Capitol Police has temporarily closed the West Front of the Capitol due to falling branches, she anticipates it will reopen to pedestrians, and sledders, later today.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: COVID-19 Booster Dose Now Available to Eligible 12- to 15-Year-Olds, Mayor Bowser and DC Health Urge All Eligible Residents to Get Boosted

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and DC Health. Dr. Kimberly Henderson (DC Health) (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose for eligible 12- to 15-year-olds. Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health, led by Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, are encouraging all 12- to 15-year-olds who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on or before August 6, 2021 to get a booster dose as soon as possible.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D C#House Republicans#Voting Rights#News Release#Senate#The D C National Guard#National Guards
The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember Brooke Pinto Announces Passage of Bill to Provide Free Period Products in All Public, Private and Post-Secondary Institutions, and to Expand Menstrual Education

News Release — Ward 2 DC Council member Brooke Pinto. Washington, D.C. – On Tuesday, January 4th at the first legislative meeting of 2022, the DC Council unanimously passed the “Expanding Student Access to Period Products Act of 2021” introduced by Councilmember Brooke Pinto. This legislation requires the provision of free period products in District public, public charter, private schools and post-secondary institutions. This legislation also requires that the District of Columbia’s State Office of the Superintendent of Schools (OSSE) develop and implement comprehensive menstrual health education standards for our students. Councilmember Pinto helped secure funding for this legislation in the FY22 Budget so that it can be implemented this fiscal year.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Deploys District Snow Team

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Department of Public Works. Winter Storm Watch In Effect Overnight Through Tomorrow Afternoon. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Mayor Muriel Bowser will deploy the District Snow Team, starting at midnight, Monday, January 3, 2022, with a full deployment of more than 100 snowplows. The District Snow Team will begin treating roads with salt at midnight. Currently, there is a high level of variability in the National Weather Service’s forecast; while the forecast is expected to be updated later this evening, Washington, DC could receive anything from very little accumulation to eight inches of snow. Currently, the forecast calls for accumulations of three to five inches with the heaviest band from 4:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m. The air temperature and road temperature are forecast to be 32F-34F.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember McDuffie’s Statement on the December 2021 Revised Revenue Estimates

News Release — Ward 5 DC Council member Kenyan McDuffie. For Immediate Release: Thursday, December 30, 2021. Washington, D.C. — Today, Councilmember Kenyan R. McDuffie, Chair Pro Tempore of the Council and Chair of the Committee on Business and Economic Development, released the following statement on the DC Chief Financial Officer’s (CFO) updated revenue estimate:
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces that All DC Public Schools Students and Staff Will Need to Provide Proof of a Negative COVID-19 Test to Return to School on January 5

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and DC Public Schools. Student Tests Must Be Administered on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Public Schools (DCPS) Chancellor Lewis Ferebee announced that, in order to support a safe reopening of schools, DCPS will require all students and staff to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result before returning to school on Wednesday, January 5. DCPS families must upload their child’s negative test results to dcps.dc.gov/safereturn by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
The DC Line

Children at risk: City’s child fatality reviews don’t prevent future deaths as intended

Part 3 of an investigative series by The DC Line supported by SpotlightDC: Capital City Fund for Investigative Journalism. Gabriel Eason’s name appeared in broadcast media and newspapers for a few weeks following his death in April 2020 and once again after the November arrests of his mother, Ta’Jeanna Eason, and her boyfriend, Antonio Dale Turner, for homicide. The 2-year-old, who was beaten and tortured in the final months of his life, subsequently fell into a hole deeper than any grave. His story and that of his two brothers — also punched and pounded with adult fists — quickly faded from the public’s consciousness. Say their names and puzzled looks appear on more than a few faces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The DC Line

Press Release: Mendelson Bills Seek to Stabilize DC School Budgets

WASHINGTON, DC – DC Council Chairman Phil Mendelson released the following statement on his introduction of two bills to promote stability in DC Public Schools. “I have introduced two bills aimed at changing the way we budget for schools,” Mendelson said. “The primary purpose of these bills is to promote stability in our local schools.”
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

The DC Line

Washington, DC
903
Followers
2K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

 https://thedcline.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy