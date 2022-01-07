Press Release: Norton’s January 6th Vigil Remarks Focused on D.C. Statehood

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today issued the following statement for Human Trafficking Prevention Month:. “Human trafficking is a form of slavery. In the District of Columbia, human trafficking includes the sex trafficking of children and abuse of workers,” said AG Racine. “Most of these crimes occur in the shadows, hidden from the public. Hundreds of thousands of people are trafficked throughout the United States each year—and tragically, the District is not immune. The Office of the Attorney General works tirelessly alongside committed partners—including individuals and not for profit organizations—to combat these horrific crimes against our children and those seeking to provide for their families. To stop human trafficking, we must increase awareness and train residents to understand the signs of illegal trafficking so they can report these crimes to authorities. We must also ensure that victims of human trafficking receive the support and resources they need to heal from the harm caused to them. We’re proud to announce a new partnership with Cardozo Education Campus to support more community education to help eradicate these crimes.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO