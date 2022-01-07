ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Storm Brings Significant Snow Across Tri-State Area: Who Got The Most?

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AbsUl_0dfUEBoU00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A significant winter snowstorm blew into the Tri-State Area Friday morning.

Fortunately, there were no major power outages reported, and while there was definitely disruption on the rails and roads, the storm didn’t bring the kinds of significant damage and disruption previous storms have.

So who got the most snow?

According to the National Weather Service , as of 8:05 a.m.:

In New York, there were 8.4 inches at LaGuardia Airport, 8.3 inches in Syosset, and 8 inches in East Williston. In the Bronx, 7.1 inches fell.

In New Jersey, there were 6 inches in Union, 5.7 in Harrison, and 5.4 inches in Fair Lawn.

In Connecticut, Higganum in Middlesex County got 11 inches of snow. North Haven racked up 10.5 inches.

Click here to check the latest forecast.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

New Yorkers Brave Some Of The Coldest Temperatures In Years; Tips To Stay Safe

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is dealing with some of the coldest temperatures it has seen in three years. The silver lining? It’s not as cold as 1968, when the city hit a record low of 3 degrees. But with the wind chill, it almost feels like it. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spotted a man starting his Tuesday jogging in shorts. “Just have to run faster, that’s all,” he said. The freeze didn’t stop the New York Road Runners either. “What brings you out here?” Duddridge asked. “Craziness!” one runner replied. CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST If you aren’t running, the cold will catch up to you. Experts say...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

COVID, Supply Chain & Weather Issues Causing Some Empty Shelves At Grocery Stores In Tri-State Area

RAMSEY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — If you’ve gone grocery shopping lately and noticed some empty shelves, you are not alone. Stores large and small are having some trouble keeping shelves stocked. To be clear, this is not like the bad old days we all remember from early in the pandemic. Most store shelves CBS2’s Nick Caloway found were well-stocked, but customers have noticed some empty shelves, too. “Some of the water was missing last time. Some of the cereals were missing,” one customer said. “The Perdue chicken, some of the pasta,” Mahwah resident John Dolan said. “Salsa, I couldn’t get,” one woman said. Don’t panic — there’s...
RAMSEY, NJ
CBS New York

NYC Parks Department Reminds Visitors To Never Walk On Bodies Of Water That Appear Frozen

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City parks department wants all visitors to keep ice safety in mind. They’re reminding people to never walk on bodies of water that appear frozen and keep a close eye on your children to avoid any potentially deadly accidents. “With dips and spikes in the temperature, our water bodies can freeze and thaw, causing them to appear frozen when they’re not,” Parks Acting Commissioner Liam Kavanagh said. “Walking on the ice can be life-threatening, and we want all park-goers to be safe.” Parks officials say if you are on ice and hear cracking, lay down immediately to try to distribute your weight. If you see someone falling through ice, don’t try to make a rescue by yourself, call 911 right away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Westchester Reopening COVID Vaccination Site To Combat ‘Explosion’ Of Cases, Latimer Says

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Westchester County is reopening its mass vaccination site, as COVID cases continue to surge. Starting Wednesday, the County Center will offer 250 shots a day for kids. Adults can also sign up for booster shots by appointment. “We have had an explosion, a literal explosion, in the number of people that are infected,” County Executive George Latimer said Tuesday. “We believe that encouraging people to get boosted is now the most important task of vaccination for adults.” The Westchester County Department of Health is running the vaccination and booster clinic. Boosters for adults will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and 1 to 6 p.m. Friday. Pediatric shots will be available from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Friday. CLICK HERE to make an appointment and for more information. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Williston, NY
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
State
Connecticut State
City
Syosset, NY
City
New Haven, NY
City
Harrison, NY
CBS New York

New Jersey State Of Emergency Lifted After Snowy Morning Commute, Cleanup Underway

WESTFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A state of emergency Friday in New Jersey has been lifted after a significant winter storm caused a messy morning commute. North Jersey residents woke up to snow-covered cars, unplowed local streets, tree branches lightly coated and sunshine. The sun helped melt things quickly. As CBS2’s Meg Baker reports, some people ventured out in Union County to explore, and some dogs got involved too, zooming in the powder. A few inches of snow didn’t stop one woman from her morning walk in Scotch Plains. The snow was a light consistency, making it easier to shovel. In neighboring Essex County, officials said...
CBS New York

B, W, Z Subway Lines Suspended Due To COVID-Related Staffing Shortage

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three New York City subway lines are suspended all week because of COVID-related staffing shortages. The MTA says the B, W and Z lines are temporarily suspended. “Like everyone in New York, we’ve been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 surge,” New York City Transit posted on Twitter. “These routes exclusively serve stations that have at least one other subway line available.” We have temporarily suspended service on the B/W/Z lines. Like everyone in New York, we've been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 surge. These routes exclusively serve stations that have at least one other subway line available. pic.twitter.com/TJw2DhUCjk — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) January 10, 2022 New York State reported a record number of cases Saturday. Now, the latest numbers show daily positive cases dropped by 10,000 and hospitalizations fell by nearly 100 patients.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Commercial Vehicles Restricted From New Jersey Highways Due To Expected Ice

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is gearing up for rough driving conditions Sunday. The Department of Transportation is restricting commercial vehicles from several highways across the state beginning 2 a.m. Sunday due to expected ice. The following highways are affected: I-78, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike) I-80, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike) I-280, entire length from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike) I-287, entire length from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287 The restrictions do not include the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway or Atlantic City Expressway. The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to: All tractor trailers Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks Passenger vehicles pulling trailers Recreational vehicles Motorcycles Anyone already on roads when the ban starts is asked to pull into a truck stop until road crews can clear the highways. For more details, click here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City Urges Use Of Mass Transit Due To Messy Road Conditions; DSNY Deploys 1,600 Plows

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City officials are urging commuters to use mass transit and stay off the roads Friday morning due to the snow. Hundreds of city crews were out salting the roads overnight to prepare for the storm and signs on the West Side Highway flashed warnings to alert drivers, CBS2’s John Dias reported. I swear, my cameramen actually do like me! They threw the snowball with a smile on their face. ❄️⛄️ @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/8vl3NVL3qL — John Dias (@JohnBDias) January 7, 2022 Check the latest forecast. “Travel conditions for Friday morning are going to be messy and they may be dangerous,” said...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#Tri State Area#Extreme Weather
CBS New York

Hundreds Of Crews Deployed To Prepare New York’s Roads For Snow Storm

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of crews have been deployed to get New York’s roads ready ahead of Thursday night’s snow storm. New York City has 330,000 tons of salt on hand for the winter. Crews were out brining the roads for hours Thursday evening, preparing for what is expected to be a messy and potentially dangerous morning commute. Mayor Eric Adams said crews will be ready to keep the roads clear. “With my Department of Sanitation commissioner and deputy commissioner and they are ready. These guys are professionals. They can move the snow and get our city up and operating, and we’re...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Some NYC, Long Island COVID-19 Testing, Vaccination Sites Delay Opening Friday Due To Snow Storm

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — State health department COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites in New York City and on Long Island will open later than usual Friday due to expected snowfall. Officials are anticipating a messy morning commute due to Thursday night’s snow storm. The following sites will now open at noon: Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building 163 West 125th New York, NY, 10027 York College Performing Arts Center 94-45 Guy R Brewer Blvd Jamaica, NY 11451 Concourse Village Community Center 777 Concourse Village East Bronx, NY 10451 Kings Plaza Mall 5100 Kings Plaza Brooklyn, NY 11234 Central Family Life Center 59 Wright Street Staten Island, NY 10304 Kennedy Memorial Park 335 Greenwich Street Hempstead, NY 11550 IBEW Local 25 370 Motor Parkway (370 Vanderbilt Motor Parkway) Hauppauge, NY 11788 Bronx Bay Eden Bay Eden Senior Center 1220 East 229th St Bronx, NY 10466 Bronxworks 1130 Grand Concourse New York, NY 10456 Aqueduct Racetrack 110-00 Rockaway Blvd South Ozone Park, NY 11420 Medgar Evers College 231 Crown Street Brooklyn, NY 11225 SUNY Old Westbury – Clark Athletic Center 99 Cedar Swamp Rd Glen Head, NY 11545 SUNY Stony Brook 1500 Development Dr Stony Brook, NY 11794 Anyone whose testing or vaccination appointment is affected will be notified and asked to reschedule.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Snow Piles Up On Long Island, With 9″ In Syosset And 8″ In East Williston

BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Friday’s snow was quick, and for many, manageable. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports, some on Long Island woke to more than they expected: 8″ in East Willston, where the Kim sisters delighted in an old-fashioned snow day. “I felt like a party inside my head,” one told Gusoff. Long Island eased into its first accumulating snowfall that conveniently fell overnight, but timing made for a messy morning. There were 88 crashes in Suffolk and 50 in Nassau. Plow crews were not deterred by COVID sick calls. “They were just happy that I wasn’t sick and I was able to come out,”...
BABYLON, NY
CBS New York

New Jersey COVID Hospitalizations Reach Highest Rate Since April 2020

TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate stands at more than 5,700, the highest rate since April 2020, and there’s some concern about children under 5 being hospitalized with the virus. As CBS2’s Nick Caloway report, in the middle of yet another wave of infections, drive-thru testing sites are as busy as ever. The site at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck tests roughly 500 people a day. “I have a little girl in school, so there’s a lot of exposures and just being sure and being safe,” Palisades Park resident Dina Vitorino said. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS New York

Snowstorm Causes More Problems For Already Struggling Airline Industry

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Depending on what you had to do Friday, the snow was either friend or foe. Airports faced cancellations, and school children hoping for a day off did not get one. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports, in East Elmhurst, Queens, there was a chore that few people embrace: Brushing away snow. Some New York City public school kids were packing it into snowballs. “I hope it’s a snow day,” one child said. He did not get his wish. Mayor Eric Adams decided against closing city schools after speaking with the sanitation commissioner and schools chancellor. It was a bumpy, slippery start to Friday for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 7 New York Stores

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of some of the stores it plans to close in the coming weeks. One store will close in Edgewater, New Jersey. New York is losing seven stores at the following locations: Auburn Canandaigua Glenmont Niagara Falls Plainview Port Chester Spring Valley All affected stores will be closed by the end of February.
EDGEWATER, NJ
CBS New York

COVID Impact: New York School Districts, Private Schools Dealing With Frustrating Bus Driver Shortage

OSSINING, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The school bus industry is struggling with a driver shortage. It has been a problem for years, but is now compounded by the pandemic. As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Thursday, it’s impacting children and families on multiple fronts. Before COVID-19 invaded, buses from 19 different public school districts served students attending St. Augustine Catholic in Ossining, a valuable help to families paying both school taxes and tuition. But since the Omicron variant surge started, driver shortages have multiple districts cutting service to St. Augustine and other private schools, forcing parents to make other transportation arrangements. “Everybody’s stuck with people catching...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City Animal Shelters Struggling With Influx Of Pets, Staffing Shortages

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Animal shelters and rescues are struggling to keep up with an influx of abandoned pets in the pandemic, and to make matters worse, staffing is being hit hard by COVID. Stephanie Hite-Witt adopted the newest member of the family at Animal Care Centers‘ Staten Island location on Veterans Road West. “l think we just need a little sprinkle of joy in our household,” she told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. Hite-Witt went straight home to Mariners Harbor to surprise her 11-year-old brother, Amiere. That’s a family overjoyed, helping a rescue that is overburdened. In the pandemic, too many dogs and cats are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
19K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy