Storm Brings Significant Snow Across Tri-State Area: Who Got The Most?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A significant winter snowstorm blew into the Tri-State Area Friday morning.

Fortunately, there were no major power outages reported, and while there was definitely disruption on the rails and roads, the storm didn’t bring the kinds of significant damage and disruption previous storms have.

So who got the most snow?

According to the National Weather Service , as of 8:05 a.m.:

In New York, there were 8.4 inches at LaGuardia Airport, 8.3 inches in Syosset, and 8 inches in East Williston. In the Bronx, 7.1 inches fell.

In New Jersey, there were 6 inches in Union, 5.7 in Harrison, and 5.4 inches in Fair Lawn.

In Connecticut, Higganum in Middlesex County got 11 inches of snow. North Haven racked up 10.5 inches.

