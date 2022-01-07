ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks bounce between gains and losses in early US trading

By The Associated Press
Herald & Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Friday as weakness in technology stocks again weighs on the broader market. The S&P 500 shrugged off an early decline and was up 0.1%. The Nasdaq rose 0.5%. Bond yields rose after traders interpreted the latest monthly jobs report as indicating...

Herald & Review

Stocks shake off an early loss, end higher as tech rebounds

Stocks shook off an early slide and closed higher Tuesday as Wall Street welcomed more modest moves in the bond market after a recent surge in Treasury yields weighed on the market. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% after having been down 0.7% in the early going. The selling eased by...
Shore News Network

US stocks bounce, investors digest news of 2022 rate hikes

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. stocks bounced and Treasury yields retreated on Tuesday in choppy trade as investors absorbed remarks from the Federal Reserve that interest rates are likely to rise this year, as expected. In comments to U.S. lawmakers, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he expected the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.57% higher to $49.21 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.92% to 4,713.07 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.51% to 36,252.02. Bank of America Corp. closed $0.87 below its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company reached on January 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rallied 1.92% to $334.37 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.41% to 15,153.45 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.51% to 36,252.02. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $49.96 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold futures tally a third straight session gain

Gold futures settled higher for a third straight session on Tuesday. Comments from the Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell at his confirmation hearing for a second four-year term as chairman did little to sway expectations for higher inflation and volatility in financial markets. Powell said the central bank's plans to raise interest rates should not throw a wrench in the economy or damage the job market, essentially painting a picture of a "soft landing" rather than a recession. "As spooked as all the markets have been by the Fed's shift to more-hawkish rhetoric, I think Powell's testimony served as reassurance that the central bank won't move too drastically and will keep the health of the economy as its foremost priority," Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, told MarketWatch. February gold rose $19.70, or 1.1%, to settle at $1,818.50 an ounce, with most-active prices settled at their highest since Jan. 5, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS

