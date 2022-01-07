ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Creativity Is, Success May Follow

By Jordan Lintz
Forbes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Lintz is the owner and Co-Founder of HighKey Enterprises LLC. Which Apple product was the most innovative in 2018? You may be thinking about a phone or a laptop, but I think it was actually a chip: the A12 Bionic. Around this time, Apple had struggled with slow sales of...

#Creative Solutions#New Iphone#Smart Phone#Ios#Creativity Is#Co Founder#Highkey Enterprises Llc#Fast Company
