Where Creativity Is, Success May Follow

“The art of communication is the language of leadership.” — James Humes In retrospect, all my successful projects were the ones where I overcommunicated everything. There was no room for assumptions and different expectations. Therefore — everybody got exactly what they expected. No ambiguity, no disappointment, no pressure for the team, and a happy client. Retrospective There’s a common pattern when success is not the outcome: Your client adds “one more thing”, just before you planned to go live, which breaks your solution architecture apart. As a result — refactoring, unstable product, delays, overtime; A couple of “edge cases” appear, breaking your happy flow. As a result — more refactoring, pressure, bad coding practices, deadline delays, lower profit margin; Requirements are poorly described, leaving room for individual interpretation. As a result — the client’s expectations are not met, gaps in understanding, more delays.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO